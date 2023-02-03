SKIMS customer compares the brand’s bikini to the size of a tortilla chip

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman who bought a bikini from Kim Kardashian’s line SKIMS has compared the two-piece set to the size of a tortilla chip.

A TikTok user who goes by the username @bbysarita shared a video earlier this month of SKIMS’ Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette and its matching Micro Thong. She went on to show a picture of the two items, with one tortilla chip on each of the two bra cups and one tortilla chip on the bikini bottom in an effort to show how much coverage the clothing offer.

“So if you’ve been eyeing the SKIMS micro bikini and been wondering about the size, these are tortilla chips for a scale,” she said.

As of 3 February, the video has more than 9m views, with TikTok users in the comments poking fun at @bbysarita’s comparison.

“Ok, cool. Well my nibble bits are not tortilla sized so I’m out,” one wrote.

“Kim really used a bag of Tostitos for inspiration,” another wrote, while makeup brand Urban Decay commented: “Pass the guac.”

Other people emphasised how small the two-piece set appeared to be and that they couldn’t wear it.

“I am a DDD cup. If I wore that in public someone would call the police,” one joked

“Imma need a tutorial for how to wear those bottoms because the math ain’t mathing,” another added.

A third said: “My everything would fall out.”

In a follow up video, @bbysarita tried the bikini on over a tank top and a pair of shorts. She noted that the bottom was a bit too low and that she wouldn’t wear the swimsuit at a public place.

“If you look, this is all string, it is not going to work for anyone,” she said about the bottom. “I would probably wear the top to like a private pool, not the beach. These bottoms I would wear in my backyard for like cute tan lines. I’d never wear this in public.”

In a third video, she shared a screenshot from SKIMS website which featured a model wearing the top and thong. @bbysarita said that the picture online seemed to show that the bikini offered more coverage when compared to how it looked in person.

“So this is how it looks on our good sis the model,” she said. “I think as the sizes went down they got exponentially smaller cause this seems to cover a good amount, I don’t know.”

This isn’t the first time that customers have shared their reviews on SKIMS’ swimwear. In April 2022, social media users criticised Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, for her swimwear due to its “lack of coverage” and “sheer fabric”.

When Kardashian’s brand launched its swimline, fans were quick to compare the brands and notice the difference in sizing, saying that SKIMS Swim provided more “coverage” than Kylie Swim.