Kim Kardashian reveals the secret tattoo she got after hosting SNL

Kim Kardashian has confessed to getting a tattoo after previously saying she never would.

The reality star, 43, has always been adamant about never putting “a bumper sticker on her Bentley” – a metaphor for her disinterest in getting a tattoo. Yet, this week’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu revealed the Skims founder changed her mind a while ago. During the taping, Kim exposed her secret while talking to her close friend and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

“You guys know something you don’t know about me?” the billionaire shapewear mogul said. “The night of SNL, when I hosted SNL, me and all my friends got matching tattoos.”

“Everyone got them on their hands and I was like: ‘There’s not a shot I will get a tattoo,’” Kardashian continued before pulling her bottom lip down to expose the ink inside. The tiny tattoo – an infinity sign.

“I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley! No one knows, no one sees it, I forget, but every once in a while I’ll be flossing my teeth and I’ll see black and go: ‘Ah!’ What’s this black thing?!” she proclaimed.

That night in October of 2021 was more than just the time Kardashian apparently broke one of her sworn rules, it was also the night she and Pete Davidson shared their first kiss, launching their whirlwind, short-lived romance.

And while the Skkn creator seemed to be stepping into a new era that night, she recently embodied a whole new aesthetic. On 6 November, Kardashian graced the steps of the American Museum of Natural History for the 2023 CFDA Awards. Rather than sticking to her expected classic of head-to-toe Balenciaga, the style muse donned an all-black, textured Chrome Hearts open-back halter and matching skirt.

The outfit evoked a grunge persona inside the glitzy star, tapping into 90s fashion with a messy updo and long jet-black nails. Last year, Kardashian accepted the coveted Innovation Award for her brand Skims. Before that, the CFDA honoured the tastemaker’s impact with its Influencer Award.

Her night out at the museum wasn’t her only event booked during her trip to the Big Apple. Kardashian also hosted the launch party for her new collaboration between Skims and Swarovski on 7 November at the glamourous flagship Swarovski store.

The week of daring looks continued as she wore a chainmail two-piece encrusted with crystals. Layered underneath the skirt was a pair of her new briefs with a Skims and Swarovski branding studded along the waistband.