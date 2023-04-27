Chris Appleton and Lukas Gage get married with Kim Kardashian as their officiant

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton and White Lotus star Lukas Gage have officially tied the knot -- and Kim Kardashian was the officiant of their ceremony.

Gage, 27, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share photos from the event, which feature he and his now-husband wearing matching fur coats and leather pants. For their shirts, Appleton, 39, wore a satin blue button down, while Gage wore a grey leopard print button down.

The post also included a shot of the ceremony where the couple appear to be exchanging their vows. Standing behind them is Appleton’s friend, Kardashian, who was acting as the officiant of the wedding.

The final video in the post revealed that Shania Twain also attended the ceremony. In the footage, she performed her song “You’re Still the One” for the newlywed couple.

In the caption, Gage celebrated his new milestone, writing: “Ring finger where the rock is.” Some of his famous friends then went to the comments to congratulate him.

“YAAAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYAYYY,” Maude Apatow wrote, while Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline added: “Omfg congratulations.”

Actor Timothy Granaderos commented: “This is literally exactly how I imagined your wedding, congratulations!!”

Appleton also shared these photos on his own Instagram to announce the news. “We did it,” he wrote in the caption, along with a diamond ring emoji. “Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain.”

Days before this ceremony, Kardashian praised her longtime stylist and his relationship during his acceptance speech at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards. As Appleton gave his speech at the event on Sunday, the Skims mogul stepped in and walked up to the microphone.

“Can I just say one thing really quick,” she said. “I’m so happy he’s in a relationship right now and that it’s, like, out there.”

After Appleton joked that his relationship was “still a secret”, Kardashian poked fun at how her peers have asked her about him.

“I’m so tired of all my girlfriends and guy friends asking me if you’re available and who my hot guy is who is always with me,” she concluded, with Appleton confirming that he is a “taken man”.

Earlier this week, TMZ first reported that Gage and Appleton got their marriage licence, according to Clark County Clerk records. In February, it was first reported that the actor and hairstylist were in a relationship. At the time, they posted their vacation photos with each other on Instagram and left some flirty messages in the comments.

During an appearance on Today in March, Gage confirmed the dating rumours and explained how much he admires his partner.

“I feel very happy, very lucky and very much in love,” Gage said. “He’s a good looking man.”

He also looked at a photo, showcased by Today, of him and Appleton snowboarding, before adding: “We have fun together. We go on adventures.”

Days before Gage made these remarks, Appleton also spoke about his relationship for the first time during an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I’m very happy, very much in love,” he said. “And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special. Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special.”