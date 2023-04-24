Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has divided fans after interrupting longtime hair stylist and friend Chris Appleton during his acceptance speech at the Daily Front Row’s Fashion Los Angeles Awards.

On Sunday, Kardashian, 42, presented Appleton, 39, with the hair stylist of the year award on stage at the Beverly Hills Hotel during the seventh annual awards.

However, after handing the podium over to the stylist, the Skims mogul then interrupted Appleton, with Kardashian asking if she could have the microphone to say something “really quick”.

“Can I just say one thing really quick,” Kardashian said as she walked over to the microphone from where she was standing slightly off-stage with daughter North West.

The Kardashians star then used the opportunity to praise Appleton’s relationship with actor Lukas Gage, with Kardashian telling the audience how “happy” she is that the pair are together.

“I’m so happy he’s in a relationship right now and that it’s, like, out there, because I’m so tired…” Kardashian said.

However, the reality star was momentarily interrupted by Appleton, who joked: “Kim, it’s a secret still.”

After a brief moment of concern, during which Kardashian appeared to confirm the couple’s public relationship status with Appleton, she then continued, telling the audience that she is happy Appleton is taken because she is “tired” of answering questions about his dating life.

“I’m so tired of all my girlfriends and guy friends asking me if you’re available and who my hot guy is who is always with me,” Kardashian finished, with Appleton confirming that he is a “taken man”.

On TikTok, where a clip of the exchange uploaded by @kardashianreal has been viewed nearly three million times, the interruption has divided fans of the reality star, with many accusing Kardashian of trying to make the moment about herself.

“She just loooovveees taking the attention,” one person commented, while another said: “Can she just let him have his moment, geez.”

“The entitlement is real! Ugh,” someone else said.

Others compared the interruption to the moment Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West interrupted Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech at the 2009 VMAs.

“Lol this is giving Kanye interruption vibes,” one person claimed, while someone else wrote: “She and Kanye really like to steal mics.”

There were also some who suggested that Appleton looked annoyed by the interruption, with one person writing: “He’s not amused Kim.”

Following the interruption, Appleton went on to give his acceptance speech, during which the hair stylist also included a shoutout to his rumoured fiancé.

“Thank you to Lukas for being my rock and putting up with me,” the stylist said to his partner, who was seated in the audience. “And making me feel perfect when I know I’m not.”

Appleton also used the opportunity to thank Kardashian, adding: “And most of all, thank you to Kim. Everyone says this - anyone I’ve ever met says how kind she is. Honestly, she’s the nicest person I’ve ever met. She’s so giving, so generous and really doesn’t have to be.”

The celebrity hairdresser and the White Lotus star, 27, were first romantically linked in February, with a source telling E! News earlier this month that the pair have since gotten engaged.

This is not the first time that Appleton has opened up about the relationship, as he told Drew Barrymore during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show in March that he feels “very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special”.

“Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone you connect with is really, really special,” he said.

As of now, neither Kardashian nor Appleton have addressed the interruption.

The Independent has contacted representatives for both.