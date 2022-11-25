Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Kim Kardashian lambasted for hanging out with Tristan Thompson for ‘Friendsgiving’

‘The way this family keeps a cheater around is f***ing insane,’ one person wrote.

Peony Hirwani
Friday 25 November 2022 08:03
Comments

Khloe Kardashian reflects on Tristan Thompson’s infidelity

Kim Kardashian is being criticised for hanging out with her sister Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson for “Friendsgiving.”

On Thursday (24 November), the Skims founder posted a photograph with Thompson and “the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”

“This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she wrote in the caption. “This week @RealTristan13 and I had an inspiring Friendsgiving dinner with the young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick.”

Not long after the post was uploaded, fans of the TV personality started questioning why she was hanging out with “someone who cheated on her sister”.

“Oh girl please go to hell,” one person wrote. “All this time you spent exposing this man for embarrassing your sister… now you’re doing things with him. Hell, immediately.”

Recommended

Another person added: “The way this family keeps a [chronic] cheater around is f***ing insane.”

One person questioned: “So you guys allowed him back into the family? Sick.”

Many people also pledged to “stop watching” The Kardashians due to their “association with cheaters”.

“Sorry but my sibling dilly-dallying with a man that did me so dirty? God forbid,” another fan wrote.

The Independent has contacted Kim’s representatives for comment.

Khloe and Thompson have had a tumultuous relationship since 2016 due to his repeated infidelities.

He shares a daughter and a son with the Good American founder.

Recommended

During the season two premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that, right before news broke about Thompson’s paternity scandal, he had “encouraged” her to undergo an embryo transfer, as they were in the process of trying for a second baby via surrogate.

In the episode, Khloe spoke on the phone with Kim about court documents released in December 2021, which revealed that Thompson had cheated on the reality star and fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in