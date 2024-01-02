Kim Kardashian called out for ‘wasteful’ winter wonderland home makeover

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian’s festive home makeover has been deemed “wasteful” and “out of touch” by fans on social media.

On Sunday (31 December), Kardashian, 43, revealed she had transformed her Los Angeles mansion into a “winter wonderland” – including a jungle of Christmas trees covered with fake snow – in a video shared on Instagram.

The short clip, set to the song “Winter Wonderland” by Babyface, showed the grounds outside her sprawling home in Calabasas were also covered by a thick layer of snow.

In response, several fans said the Skims founder’s “excessive” display of wealth was “out of touch with any reality” in a world where millions are struggling to make ends meet.

“Wasteful. All of that could’ve fed a few 100 people,” one comment read. “Sick of you posting your money flex when we’re all out here struggling.”

Another person wrote: “I have mad respect for your family creating a successful dynasty. You are all talented and impressive. But this is just….so out of touch with any reality.”

“The amount of $ spent on this could’ve helped so many...” a third commenter noted.

“With the money that was spent with this spectacle could you not have perhaps toned it down just a smudge and donated a few million dollars to 100 poor families,” one Instagram user said.

The Independent has contacted Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

Several fans commented “Kim, people are dying” under Kardashian’s post, referring to the infamous scene from her family’s long-running reality TV series Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

In the season six episode, her former husband, the NBA player Kris Humphries tossed Kardashian into the water during a vacation in French Polynesia, while she was wearing expensive diamond earrings.

In the scene, the reality TV star can be seen sobbing uncontrollably in the middle of the ocean, after realising she’s lost one of her earrings.

“My earring’s gone,” she screamed. “My diamond earring came off in the ocean!”

“Kim, there’s people that are dying,” her older sister Kourtney yelled back, in what has now became one of the show’s most memorable moments.

In a recent interview with GQ, the mom-of-four revealed she’s sick of the attention the scene continues to get.

“This gets so old,” she declared, before revealing her younger half-sister Kylie Jenner had actually found the missing earring.

“I don’t know if I showed this on our show, but Kylie found the earring,” she continued. “So, she dove in the ocean, put on goggles, found it, and then she went back and found the back of it. That’s how clear the water is in Bora Bora, so, guys, the earring has been found.”