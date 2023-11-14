King Charles at 75: Royal family share touching images of monarch through the years

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Royal family have paid a heartfelt tribute to King Charles, marking his 75th birthday.

A 39-second clip was posted on the official Royal Family X/Twitter account, which takes a look back at the monarch’s life.

“Wishing His Majesty The King a happy 75th birthday,” the post said. The video photobook looks back to the King’s childhood and some of his accomplishments over the years.

The first image that appears in the book is that of the late Queen from 1948. She was pictured for the first time in public with her firstborn, Charles. In the photo, he is seen fast asleep wearing a royal christening gown in his mother’s arms.

The late queen pictures with King Charles when he was just a baby (Royal Family/Twitter )

Here are some of the photos featured in the video...

1949 (Royal Family/ Twitter screengrab )

1959 (Royal Family/ Twitter screengrab )

1969 (Royal Family/ Twitter screengrab )

1979 (Royal Family/ Twitter screengrab )

1982 - Charles and Princess Diana (Royal Family/ Twitter screengrab )

1988 (Royal Family/ Twitter screengrab )

1991 (Royal Family/ Twitter screengrab )

1998 (Royal Family/ Twitter screengrab )

2004 (Royal Family/ Twitter screengrab )

2014 (Royal Family/ Twitter screengrab )

The King’s coronation 2023 (Royal Family/ Twitter screengrab )

Royal fans also shared their touching birthday messages to The King under the social media post.

“What a lovely video! So many memories that are certainly so special for His Majesty... Happy Birthday King Charles,” one user wrote.

Another said: “God bless the King, his majesty with long life.”

To mark 75 years, the King will officially launch the Coronation Food Project with the Queen which aims to bridge the gap between food waste and food need.

The King and Queen will visit a surplus food distribution centre outside London and meet staff and volunteers to hear about the ways in which food waste can be used for social good.

Charles celebrated his birthday a day early this year after he was presented with a three-tiered cake at a party staged in his honour.

On Monday (13 November) he joined a host of people, from community stalwarts nominated by friends and family who are also turning 75 this year, to representatives from organisations marking the same milestone, from the NHS to members of the Windrush generation.

During the gathering, “happy birthday” was sung by a local choir to mark the occasion and the King was cheered on after cutting a slice from the cake.