Watch: King Charles cuts cake to mark 75th birthday

King Charles celebrated his 75th birthday a day early on Monday (13 November) when he was presented with a three-tiered cake at a party staged in his honour.

Charles joined a host of people, from community stalwarts nominated by friends and family who are also turning 75 this year, to representatives from organisations marking the same milestone, from the NHS to members of the Windrush generation.

Among the famous faces at the event in the grounds of the King’s Highgrove home in Gloucestershire were celebrity chef Raymond Blanc, The Repair Shop host Jay Blades, and singer Leee John from the 1980s group Imagination.