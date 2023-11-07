Watch in full: King Charles’s speech at State Opening of Parliament

Watch the full version of King Charles III's first King's Speech as monarch at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, 7 November.

The speech was written by the government to set out the legislative programme for the coming parliamentary session and read out by His Majesty in the House of Lords.

Twenty bills and one draft bill were included in the speech, including measures to stop children turning 14 this year or younger from ever legally buying cigarettes or tobacco in England and a long-awaited ban on “no-fault” evictions in rental properties.