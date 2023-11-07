Black Rod summons MPs to hear King’s Speech at State Opening of Parliament

Black Rod summoned MPs in the House of Commons to walk through to the House of Lords to hear the King's Speech at the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, 7 November.

The senior officer is one of the most well-known figures of the ceremony, in which the King read out a speech setting out the legislative programme for the new parliamentary session.

At the State Opening of Parliament, the House of Commons door is slammed in Black Rod's face to symbolise the Commons independence.

Footage shows Sarah Clarke, who was appointed as Black Rod in 2017, entering the Commons after banging on the door.