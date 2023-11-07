King Charles booed by protesters after State Opening of Parliament: ‘Not my King’

Protesters booed as King Charles III and Queen Camilla travelled in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach following the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, 7 November.

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic said the demonstration in Westminster was staged “to protest for democracy and the right to elect our head of state.”

Boos can be heard in footage broadcast on Sky News as protesters held up yellow signs saying “Not my King.”

The group were also present at the King’s coronation in May - six group members were detained ahead of a pre-agreed protest, prompting criticism of the Metropolitan Police.