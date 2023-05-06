Protesters chant ‘not my king’ ahead of King Charles’s coronation

Anti-monarchy protesters chanted "not my King" as they gathered in Trafalgar Square ahead of King Charles III's coronation on Saturday, 6 May.

Republican campaigners were arrested hours before the ceremony as police seized lock-on devices.

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that four people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance on St Martin’s Lane.

A number of breaching-the-peace arrests were made in the area of Carlton House Terrace and a further three arrests in the Wellington Arch area on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage, the force said.

