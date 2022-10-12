Liz Truss confirms she will stand by Tory pledge to ban no-fault evictions

Liz Truss has confirmed she will stand by a Conservative manifesto pledge to scrap “no-fault” evictions.

When asked by Labour MP Graham Stringer if she can reassure “11 million private renters” in the UK that she will “carry out the commitment to get rid of no-fault evictions”, the prime minister simply replied: “I can”.

Ms Truss was last week accused of betraying renters amid suggestions the policy could be ditched by her government.

Currently, landlords can end a tenancy without giving a reason under a section 21 eviction.

