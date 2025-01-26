Kirstie Allsopp gets married at famous movie location

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kirstie Allsopp has tied the knot with real estate entrepreneur Ben Andersen after more than two decades together.

The couple, who have been together since 2004 and share sons Oscar Hercules and Bay Atlas, got married at the Grosvenor Chapel in Mayfair on Thursday (23 January) – the location of the Love Actually wedding between Keira Knightley’s Juliet and Chiwetel Ejofor’s Peter.

The Location Location Location presenter, 53, shared a picture of her and Andersen on Instagram, writing: “It’s a huge privilege listening to your son give a speech at your wedding, which is one reason Ben and I are looking so cheery in this picture...

“I share a great deal on here and so appreciate all the kind and interesting comments, but I felt our wedding should be private, and luckily on the day it was. Unfortunately it turned out that there was an unseen pap, so I have released a couple of our own pictures.”

She then thanked the people who helped her make her day so special, before concluding: “To marry in the same church that my parents and grandparents married was always my hope and luckily I already know that we did live happily ever after.”

The Location Location Location presenter, 53, told The Mail on Sunday she had kept the wedding a secret, only telling guests about it three days beforehand.

She said that the 70 guests had initially been told they were attending Andersen’s 64th birthday.

In another nod to the 2003 romcom Love Actually – made by Allsopp’s neighbour Richard Curtis – the service included Beatles hit “All You Need Is Love”.

open image in gallery Allsopp and Andersen in 2013 ( Shutterstock )

Last year, Allsopp’s father’s funeral was held in the same church. Her father, Charles, was the former chairman of Christie’s auctioneers and the sixth Baron Hindlip.

Allsopp previously said she felt no huge need to get married, and has claimed that she and Andersen swore they would never tie the knot 10 days into their relationship, eschewing the modern trend for “overblown” weddings.

open image in gallery Ejiofor and Knightley in the ‘Love Actually’ wedding scene ( Universal )

In 2020, she also told press: “I have no problem being a middle-aged girlfriend with an even older middle-aged boyfriend. And I have learnt from the very best, as we live next door to the most famous happily unmarried couple — Richard Curtis and Emma Freud.”

Her wedding was so last-minute and secretive that her Channel 4 co-host Phil Spencer was unable to make it.

open image in gallery ‘Love Actually’ wedding scene ( Universal )

The duo have been making the show, which sees them try to find the perfect home for a different set of buyers each week, since 2000.

Allsopp – whose family helped her buy her first home – received backlash in 2022 for comments she made about people not being able to purchase housing, arguing many refuse to make enough sacrifices like cutting out coffee, Netflix, and gym subscriptions.