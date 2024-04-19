Kourtney Kardashian hits back at criticism over her body

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian is hitting back at online hate over her appearance.

On 18 April, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to Kourtney on her 45th birthday. In the snap, the pair could be seen posing in all-black swimsuits, while standing on the beach with their other sister, Khloe Kardashian.

In a since-deleted comment on the post, shared via People, one fan mocked The Kardashians star, claiming: “Now you know [Kourtney’s] not going to like this photo…lol it’s her bday Kim.”

Kourtney didn’t hesitate to respond to the critic, as she made it clear that this photo was from a sweet memory with her family. She also spoke candidly about her appreciation for her body, after giving birth to four children.

“I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids…” she wrote. “And the memories last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my three big babies and my little baby boy.”

Kourtney and her ex, Scott Disick, share three children: Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, eight. In November, she and her husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child together: Rocky.

In the comments of Kim’s post, many fans defended Kourtney from criticism and praised the picture of her.

“Idk what y’all talking about it, Kourtney’s tummy is the most natural looking out of all of them,” one wrote.

“Can we talk about how good Kourtney looks tho!!! Four kids later and naturally showing it off,” another added, while a third wrote: “Kourt looks so fire postpartum!!”

This isn’t the first time the Poosh founder has hit back at body shamers. In 2021, she hit back at a claim about her appearance, as she posted a series of photos of herself dressed in a black bralette and a red skirt and posing in her closet along with the caption: “Say hi to my closet.”

In response to a since-deleted comment, which read: “SHE’S PREGNANT”, she called out the body-shaming while denying that she was pregnant at the time, writing: “I’m a woman with a BODY.”

She faced similar criticism in May 2020, as she addressed pregnancy claims that arose after she posted photos of herself in a bikini. “This is me when I have a few extra pounds on, and I actually love it. I have given birth three amazing times and this is the shape of my body,” she responded to a critc at the time.

Two months before welcoming her fourth baby last year, Kourtney revealed that she was hospitalised and recovering from an urgent foetal surgery. On Instagram in September, she thanked her doctors and expressed her gratitude for her family’s support.

“I will be forever grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby’s life. I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this,” she wrote.

The reality star went on to describe how scared she was before the surgery, before showing her support to other mothers who’ve gone through similar challenges as her.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent fetal surgery. I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear,” she wrote. “I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

“Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing,” she concluded at the time.