Kourtney Kardashian has given fans an update about her health after stopping IVF treatment.

In a mirror selfie posted to her Instagram Story (8 December), Kardashian posed on a treadmill, alongside the caption: “Finally started getting my energy back 10 months after stopping IVF, for anyone else going through it, it gets better!”

Kardashian, who wed her husband Travis Barker in May, said the couple decided to take a break from in vitro fertilisation treatments, noting that the procedure “really took a toll” on her physical and mental health.

She continued: "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it’s for so many people but it’s just not for me."

The 43-year-old previously spoke about how the IVF procedure put a strain on her energy levels.

She revealed on an episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast that she underwent a brain scan to see the effects of the IVF treatment.

"When I went to get the results, the doctor thought it was mostly from IVF because it affects your adrenals, thyroids and hormones," she said on the episode.

"My energy levels since starting [IVF] have been really down and I haven’t done it since January or February and still my energy levels are still really down."

Kourtney Kardashian stopped IVF treatment 10 months ago (Getty Images)

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star also revealed that she felt “pushed” into doing IVF, due to her age.

“If you look online, it says if you’re over 40 go right away to an IVF doctor. So I felt a little bit pushed.”

Both Kardashian and her husband Barker have been open about their fertility journey throughout the IVF process.

The Blink-182 drummer previously told GQ : “I don’t care if I’m c**ming in a cup, or whatever. It’s real life.”

He continued: “And if any of that can help people – seeing Kourtney’s journey through IVF, which is super hard for a woman. You saw her struggle with it and talk about it. That’s real.”

Barker shares two children with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise Moakler’s 22-year-old daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from a previous relationship, and the two are reportedly close.

Meanwhile, Kourtney shares three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 – with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.