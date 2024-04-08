Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian Barker has poked fun at her sister Kim Kardashian’s most memorable moment during their family vacation to Turks and Caicos.

The Poosh founder, 44, recently shared snaps from the famous family’s tropical getaway. In a post shared on Instagram, Kourtney was seen swimming in the ocean wearing a black bikini top and bottoms. In the caption, however, she referenced a now-iconic moment from season six of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“My diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone,” Kourtney wrote in the caption, harkening back to her younger sister Kim’s cries over losing her $75,000 diamond earring in Bora Bora.

In the 2011 episode, Kim is thrown into the ocean by ex-husband Kris Humphries and loses one of her earrings. “My earring’s gone!” she shouts in the scene. “Oh my god, I’m gonna cry.”

When Kourtney asks her sister why she’s crying, Kim informs her that her “diamond earring came off in the ocean and it’s gone”.

At that moment, Kourtney responds with one of the most iconic lines from the E! reality TV series. “Kim, there’s people that are dying,” she replies.

In the comments section of Kourtney’s Instagram post, fans immediately praised her for referencing the hilarious episode. “Kourtney there are people that are dying,” her mother Kris Jenner jokingly wrote in the comments.

“Thank you for always reminding her of that moment Kourt. We love you the most,” another fan commented.

“The best caption I’ve seen in a long while,” said someone else, while one person commented: “You’re so effortlessly funny.”

“The best KUWTK scene,” another user said.

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been keeping fans updated on their current vacation in Turks and Caicos, sharing social media posts from their getaway. In addition to her diamond earring post, Kourtney also shared a video of herself and Kim riding on a jetski in the ocean.

The Skims founder shared beachside photos of herself at sunset, wearing a white bra top and a beige Miu Miu skirt, followed by a series of bikini photos with the caption: “This ain’t Texas… it’s Turks.”

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian posted a sweet video of some of the younger members of the Kardashian-Jenner family playing in the ocean, as Kylie Jenner shared snaps of herself at sunset dressed in a glimmering white long-sleeve dress.

Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s quip at her sister Kim comes months after their feud was depicted in season four of Hulu’s The Kardashians. During the season, which aired on the streaming platform last year, Kourtney called Kim a “witch” and insisted that she “hates” her. The sisters also feuded over Kourtney’s wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, after she accused her younger sister of using the May 2022 nuptials as a “business opportunity” to collaborate with Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana of Dolce & Gabbana. As for Kim, she claimed that Kourtney “copied” her own wedding to ex Kanye West by alleging she “stole” both her wedding country and singer.

However, it seemed that the two sisters moved on from their feud after Kourtney shared a sweet birthday message for Kim last October. She shared a throwback photo of herself and Kim on her Instagram Story, joking that the pair’s fights during their adolescence were much worse than any disagreements that fans have watched on TV.

“Happy happy birthday to my first sister,” Kourtney wrote. “Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to all of my crazy ideas. People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad, if only they got to witness the hair pulling, nail digging ones from early high school.”

“The joys of sisterhood,” she added. “I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy.”

The fifth season of The Kardashians premieres 23 May on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.