Kourtney Kardashian has called out paparazzi for “monetising” off photos of her while her husband Travis Barker was in the hospital being treated for pancreatitis.

Last week, the Blink-182 drummer, 46, was photographed being admitted to the hospital with Kardashian by his side, with Barker later revealing that he was diagnosed with “life-threatening pancreatitis”.

According to the musician, who shared an update about his health on 2 July, the health scare occurred after he underwent a “routine endoscopy” and had a small polyp removed, which he said “unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube”.

Kardashian, who also shared an update on her husband’s health, in which she reflected on the “scary and emotional” week, then took the opportunity to criticise paparazzi, who she claimed sold photos taken weeks prior of her running errands to make it appear as if she had left Barker’s side while he was in the hospital.

“And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me ‘out and about’ while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life… these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can’t even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos),” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I didn’t forget about you.

“A new level of low, monetising off of our nightmare. Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side… shame on you.”

Kardashian’s criticism prompted many to come to her defence, with fans urging the Poosh founder to not allow the paparazzi to get to her.

“The way that Kourtney never usually addresses this stuff shows how serious she is,” one person wrote, while another said: “Kourt don’t let the negativity get to you, focus on you and your husband.”

“They deserve some privacy… famous or not,” someone else added.

While The Kardashians star did not identify the outlet that published the photos in question, TMZ previously published pictures of Kardashian wearing a black sweat outfit along with the caption: “Kourtney Kardashian clearly has a lot on her mind while husband Travis Barker battles pancreatitis in an LA hospital ... spotted out running errands in LA.”

According to TMZ, the photos, which showed the reality star dressed in “Travis’ DTA Records merch,” were taken on Wednesday.

The outlet later added an update to the article, in which it claimed that the “photo agency which licensed the photos of Kourtney represented they were taken Wednesday in Encino”.

“We’ve spoken to sources close to Kourtney who tell us the photos are actually from several weeks ago, and she has not left the hospital since Travis was admitted,” TMZ added.

In her update, Kardashian also expressed her gratitude for Barker’s recovery, to all those who had shared well-wishes with the couple, and to all the doctors, nurses and medical staff who helped treat the musician.

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative,” she said. “I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay. It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me.”

Kardashian and Barker, who have been together since early 2021, married during a courthouse ceremony in May before hosting a larger wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy, later the same month.

The Independent has contacted TMZ for comment.