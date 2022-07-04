Travis Barker has revealed that he was admitted to hospital last week after being diagnosed with “life-threatening pancreatitis”.

On Tuesday (28 June), the Blink-182 drummer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles alongside wife Kourtney Kardashian.

According to reports, Barker first attended West Hills Hospital in the morning after experiencing a health issue, but was then transferred to the larger hospital by ambulance. Fans shared their concerns after Barker’s 16-year-old daughter Alabama asked her followers for their prayers on social media.

On Saturday (2 July) night, Barker shared an update on his health, explaining that a routine endoscopy had left him with pancreatitis.

‘I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great,” Barker wrote on Instagram Stories.

“But after dinner I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since. During the endoscopy I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe, life-threatening pancreatitis.’

Barker’s post (Travis Barker/Instagram)

He continued: “I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better.”

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas, a small organ located behind the stomach that helps with digestion. You can find out more about the condition here.

In her own post, his wife Kardashian described her “scary and emotional” week, writing: “Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change.

“I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative,” she said.

“I am so so thankful to our specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for taking such wonderful care of my husband and me during our stay. It’s crazy how sometimes words could never truly express the gratitude or feelings I have inside of me.”

Kardashian posted at the same time as her husband (Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)

Kardashian also called out paparazzi who “sold pictures” claiming to show her “out and about” while Barker was in the hospital, which the reality TV star said were weeks old.

“Really savagely uncool when I actually didn’t leave his side… shame on you,” she wrote.

In May, Travis and Kardashian married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California. They then held their main wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy.