Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama asks for ‘prayers’ as Blink-182 drummer is admitted to hospital
It is not yet known why the Blink-182 drummer is being treated
Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama has asked fans for their prayers after her dad was admitted to hospital.
On Tuesday (28 June), the Blink-182 drummer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles alongside wife Kourtney Kardashian.
According to reports by TMZ, Barker first attended West Hills Hospital in the morning after experiencing a health issue, but was then transferred to the larger hospital by ambulance.
It is not yet known why Barker is seeking medical treatment.
Following the news, 16-year-old Alabama shared a post to her Instagram Stories, seemingly in response.
“Please send your prayers,” she wrote, adding a wide-eyed emoji.
Alabama also posted a photo to TikTok showing her holding Travis’s hand while he lay in the hospital bed. According to Page Six, the post was captioned: “Please say a prayer” and was swiftly deleted.
Earlier in the day, Travis had tweeted: “God save me,” although it is not known if this was related to his health.
Last month, Travis and Kardashian tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.
Later in May, they held their main wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy.
