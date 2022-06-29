Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama has asked fans for their prayers after her dad was admitted to hospital.

On Tuesday (28 June), the Blink-182 drummer was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles alongside wife Kourtney Kardashian.

According to reports by TMZ, Barker first attended West Hills Hospital in the morning after experiencing a health issue, but was then transferred to the larger hospital by ambulance.

It is not yet known why Barker is seeking medical treatment.

Following the news, 16-year-old Alabama shared a post to her Instagram Stories, seemingly in response.

“Please send your prayers,” she wrote, adding a wide-eyed emoji.

Alabama also posted a photo to TikTok showing her holding Travis’s hand while he lay in the hospital bed. According to Page Six, the post was captioned: “Please say a prayer” and was swiftly deleted.

Alabama’s post (Alabama Barker/Instagram)

Earlier in the day, Travis had tweeted: “God save me,” although it is not known if this was related to his health.

Last month, Travis and Kardashian tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California.

Later in May, they held their main wedding celebration in Portofino, Italy.