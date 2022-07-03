Travis Barker says he is doing 'much better' following pancreatitis hospitalisation

Travis Barker has reassured fans that he is doing “much better” following his hospitalisation with pancreatitis.

The Blink-182 drummer, who is married to Kourtney Kardashian, has received “intensive treatment” after being diagnosed with the “life-threatening” illness after a “critical pancreatic drainage tube” was damaged during a routine endoscopy.

Pancreatitis is inflammation of the pancreas, a small organ located behind the stomach that helps with digestion.

Kourtney thanked fans for their support and specialists, doctors and nurses at Cedars Sinai for their care.

