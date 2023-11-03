Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter feel ‘so triggered’ by Tristan Thompson

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kourtney Kardashian has shared how she and her daughter, Penelope Disick, really feel about Khloe Kardashian’s ex, Tristan Thompson.

In an episode of The Kardashians, which aired on 2 November, Kourtney spoke out about her sister’s ex, who’s been living with the Good American founder as his house was undergoing renovations. While the Poosh founder waited for the former couple to arrive at her home, she acknowledged that both she and her daughter, who she shares with ex Scott Disick, are not fond of Thompson.

“I feel like she gets it from me,” Kourtney said about her 11-year-old child. “I told her the first day of school, I was like so triggered by him, and I didn’t know why.” A producer then chimed in to say: “You know why,” referring to Khloe’s messy history with the NBA star.

Kourtney then clarified that, while she knows why she’s not a fan of Thompson, her family still seemed like they didn’t have issues with him.

“I feel like we all brush it off and are fine, and then I was just so triggered and I was like: ‘I just can’t do it anymore,’” she said.

During a confessional interview, Kourtney went on to criticise Thompson’s behaviour while he was with Khloe, seemingly referring to how 2021 court documents revealed that the athlete had cheated on the reality star and fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols. Kourtney also noted that, despite the negative feelings she has about Thompson, she doesn’t always let that get to her.

“Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister,” she explained. “There’s times when I’m so triggered by him I can’t be around him and then there’s times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he’s the father of my niece and nephew.”

Khloe and Thompson were in an on-and-off romance from 2016 to the end of 2021. They went through many ups and downs in their relationship, as Thompson cheated on Khloe in 2018 while she was pregnant with their now five-year-old daughter, True.

Although the former couple welcomed their second child – Tatum – via surrogate in August 2022, Khloe previously said they were already in the process of having another baby before Thompson’s 2021 paternity scandal was revealed.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloe went on to acknowledge how pleased she was to be in a good place with her ex, despite their history. She also expressed that she’s not trying to change the way her family, including niece Penelope, feels about him.

“I’m really proud of myself for where me and Tristan are, and how I am able to allow him to be the father he wants to be," she said. “But where I am at with Tristan has nothing to do with what I expect my family members to do. If Penelope has feelings about Tristan, rightfully so. And good for you, girl.”

She continued to praise her niece for having her own opinions about Thompson, and encouraged Penelope to feel that way, given the NBA star’s previous behaviour.

“I want Penelope to have these feelings and I don’t wanna talk her out of them because I don’t want this behaviour to be something that I’m validating or I’m justifying,” Khloe added. “I want her to know that how she is feeling is the right way to feel. We should not accept someone treating us like this.”

Kourtney and Penelope aren’t the first members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to open up about their relationship with Thompson. During an episode of The Kardashian that aired in October, Kim Kardashian acknowledged that Thompson is still a part of her life, specifying that he’d been a “good friend” to her.

“I know you guys are gonna hate me for this, and you’re gonna hate us, and you’re gonna think Khloe’s whatever,” she said in a confessional interview. “It’s so crazy because he’s such a good friend and he’s such a good dad, but he just couldn’t get it together in that area of being a faithful boyfriend.”

She continued: “You want to obviously hate him for that. Yeah, of course, his actions and who he was are so f****ed I can’t deny that, and we’ve had our talks about it and had our fights about it, but he’s also shown so many decent things and has been a really good person and friend.”

Kim also expressed how Thompson “stepped up” for her during some challenging times she had with her ex-husband, Kanye West, who she shares four children with.

“He started showing up to the games, he picks them up, takes them to dinner, and will always come to my defence, especially if it’s stuff with me and my ex, and I never really forgot that,” the Skims founder added. “I’ll never really throw someone away and act like I don’t feel like they can’t grow and evolve.”