Kourtney Kardashian sparked a debate after revealing the firm rule she has for her 12-year-old son, Mason: She doesn’t allow him to eat French fries.

The 43-year-old reality star discussed her children’s eating habits during a recent interview with WSJ Magazine to announce the release of her brand Lemme, which features a line of gummy vitamins and supplements.

After discussing how she ate potato chips and Lunchables throughout her childhood, Kardashian was asked if she “deprives” certain foods from her children. In response, she shared how she turned her son down when he asked for fries.

“Today I was having my one-on-one time with my son [Mason] and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it,’” she explained. “I was like, ‘Today’s not the day, sorry.’”

On Twitter, many people criticised Kardashian, as they questioned her fry rule and recommended a different alternative for the food.

“Imagine not having French fries for a whole year ?????? Are you CRAZZZYYYYYYYYY,” one wrote.

“But why? Is it some sort of punishment? Still very messed up. Reminds me of an old friend of my parents who used to tell me never to smoke (and I don’t) while he sat in his chair puffing away. I can’t deal with that kind of hypocrisy,” another wrote.

A third person said: “At least get him some sweet potato fries! @kourtneykardash Sweet potato fries are the best!”

On the other hand, other Twitter users agreed with Kardashian’s diet choices for Mason and claimed that they don’t let their children eat French fries either.

“Good,” one wrote. “Kids don’t need them. Adults don’t either.”

“My kids hate fries. I just let them eat them along with home-cooked food, and they picked home-cooked food because it tastes better,” another added.

During her interview, Kardashian also revealed how Mason, who she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, has been supportive of her “wellness journey”.

“He’s very smart. He’ll tell me, ‘A person was bad because they let me have Cheetos,” she said.

Along with Mason, Kardashian and Disick share a 10-year-old daughter, Penelope, and a seven-year-old son, Reign.

Elsewhere during her conversation with WSJ Magazine, Kardashian went on to discuss how Nicole Richie helped her reconsider her family’s everyday eating habits.

“Once I had kids was when I really bumped it up and started taking it more seriously,” the Poosh founder said about Richie. “She was one of my only friends who had kids before I did. She was like, You have to buy this one book, Super Baby Food, and it was all about making [your own] baby food. It taught me about organic products and, honestly, it changed my life on how I started eating.”