Kourtney Kardashian makes vegan Thanksgiving dinner for Travis Barker’s birthday

Kourtney Kardashian decided to kill two birds with one stone as she recently celebrated her husband, Travis Barker’s 48th birthday with a Thanksgiving dinner.

The 44-year-old shared clips of the dinner table including a personalised menu set on every plate, name cards at each chair, and a large food spread. “Vegan thanksgiving for my baby’s birthday @travisbarker,” she wrote on her Instagram story with Frank Sinatra’s Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas playing in the background.

The Blink-182 drummer’s birthday festivities come just a couple of weeks following the birth of his and Kardashian’s son, Rocky Thirteen Barker.

The tablescape in the Instagram story featured a red and white colour scheme with matching plates and napkins. The centrepieces were a variety of fall items complete with apples, pumpkins, gourds, and pomegranates. Sticking with the colour scheme, Kardashian also included red roses.

Barker’s birthday meal was catered by Khristianne Uy, a private chef known as Chef K who was tagged in one of Kardashian’s posts. The menu included an entirely vegan dinner with traditional Thanksgiving dishes that were made vegan using vegan dairy products like vegan butter and seitan turkey which is a vegan meat substitute.

Following the dinner, Kardashian decided to stick with the Thanksgiving theme by writing at the bottom of the menu that there would also be a screening of the new movie titled Thanksgiving which stars People magazine’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive Patrick Dempsey.

Barker went on to show his appreciation for the celebration by posting photos of the dinner on his own Instagram story which he called the “most amazing dinner.” He also tagged all of the people who were invited and attended the Thanksgiving dinner including daughter Alabama, 17, and son Landon, 20, plus his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

As for why the drummer had a vegan diet, he’s been eating that way since 2008 when he had a health scare following a plane crash. Prior to the switch, Barker was already following a vegetarian diet and had not eaten meat since he was 13 years old.

“Honestly, ever since I found this way of eating I have endless amounts of energy,” he said about his vegan diet to Men’s Journal back in 2017. “I can go all day, and after it all I never find myself getting tired. No matter what kind of shows I have done, or workouts I do on top of it, I still have to force myself to sleep at night.”

He continued: “Right from the first time that I started to really eat vegan I could feel how much it was affecting me. John Salley is one of the guys who I would run into a lot here in Los Angeles, and he always told me how the players who ate that way outperformed the others. I started to see that results for myself as well.”

The diet was eventually transformed a second time when Barker decided to go gluten-free.

“Most recently I gave up on gluten, and that did incredible things for my functionality. I feel like there are a lot of people out there who may be allergic to it, but don’t even realise, and it is weighing them down,” he told Men’s Journal.