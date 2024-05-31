Kourtney Kardashian admits she and Travis Barker save vials of each other’s blood

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker share more than their hearts with each other – they share their blood, too.

In the May 30 episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the 45-year-old wellness mogul showed her sister Khloe the sweet gift she’s been working on for the Blink 182 drummer – a book full of pictures, memorabilia, and one unusual token.

While Khloe flipped through her older sister’s romantic scrapbook for Barker, Kourtney waited for her to notice the natural element added. “Did you see my blood vial in there?” Kourtney asked Khloe when she finished looking it over. “What? No,” Khloe replied.

The mother of four – who recently welcomed her six-month-old son Rocky with Barker – barely hesitated before she confirmed the vial of blood was straight from veins. “Just to, like, have each other’s,” Kourtney told Khloe.

And for those wondering if Kourtney already has a vial of Barker’s blood, she does. Back in 2021, Kourtney posted a picture to her Instagram story, revealing a test tube full of blood with her then-boyfriend’s name and birthdate on it. She didn’t bother captioning the photo with anything other than a black heart emoji.

Unlike her sister, Khloe had to take a moment to consider what the Poosh creator just showed her. She then confessed to the producers in her private confessional that the sentiment is exactly like an act of love Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie would perform during their previous marriage.

“It’s very, like, Billy Bob Thornton of them,” the Good American founder admitted. “In my every minute of the day, do I want to be like, harnessing a tube of blood? Not for me. But that’s what makes the world go round. We’re all different.”

Kourtney and Barker aren’t the only couple to use the bodily liquid as a romantic gesture. While Machine Gun Kelly – whose real name is Colson Baker – and Megan Fox were dating in 2021, the actress gave her rockstar boyfriend a necklace that had a bit of her in it.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show, the “Bloody Valentine” singer admitted Fox took a drop of her blood and injected it into an orb vial charm on a chain. The This Is 40 star supposedly gifted it to him before she left to film a movie.

The 34-year-old said: “I mean, some people give a handkerchief to their partner. She gave me her DNA.”

After that, rumors swirled about whether Fox and Kelly drank each other’s blood. The model addressed the speculation on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy. Fox explained that during their engagement – which they’ve now reportedly called off – they drank each other’s blood “for ritual purposes only”.