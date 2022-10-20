Kris Jenner plans to be ‘made into necklaces’ for her children when she dies

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kris Jenner says that when she dies, she plans to get “made into necklaces” for her children.

In the newest episode ofThe Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian went to visit her mother after Jenner had a hip replacement surgery. While the pair spoke on the phone with Jenner’s youngest child, Kylie Jenner, the mother-of-six revealed that daughter Kim Kardashian had asked the doctor for the bones that were taken out during the surgery.

“Kim asked the doctor to save her my bones so she can make jewellery out of it,” Kris explained, to which Kylie responded: “That is weird.”

The 66-year-old reality star agreed with her daughter’s thoughts about keeping the bones, saying that “it’s creepy.”

Kardashian chimed and reminded her mother about another proposition: “Remember when you wanted your ashes, you wanted to be cremated and made into necklaces for us?”

Kris Jenner argued that her cremation plan was “a great idea” before the Good American founder disagreed and said that it was “creepy”.

Kardashian added that, like her mother, she doesn’t necessarily want to get “buried” either when she dies.

“I don’t even know why we need to be buried,” she continued. “In the Bible, it says we can’t get cremated but I just wanna be cremated. But like, why can’t we?”

This wasn’t Kris’ first time talking about cremation. During a 2018 episode of Keeping Up with The Kardashians, Kris was approached by a fan who had her grandmother’s ashes in her ring. With that in mind, the reality star then opened up about what could happen to her body when she dies.

“I think that the one thing that most families aren’t prepared for is death. Although I’ve investigated a lot of options before, it’s always been pushed to the side,” she said. “I’ve heard of people that go to lunch with an urn with their grandfather’s ashes, just to be close to them. So I’m not judging.”

Elsewhere during the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris, Kylie, and Kardashian poked fun at the idea of getting a mausoleum for their family when they die.

Kylie noted that because they have such a large family, only a certain number of “generations would be allowed” in the structure. Kris continued with the bit, joking: “It’s like a club, ‘Nope, you’re not on the list.’”

Kardashian then doubled down on her thoughts about not getting buried, explaining: “That’s why I think we should get cremated. You’re dust to dust, you’re one with the earth.”

During a confessional interview, Kardashian also addressed how open her family has been with each other when talking about death.

“My family and I, we talk about wills, death, we tell each other what our wishes would be if something terrible were to happen,” she said. “If I’m in a coma, I’m still getting my nails done once a week and that’s in my will because people are gonna visit me.”