Kris Jenner has been accused of being “tone-deaf” after admitting that she forgot she owns a home in Beverly Hills.

In the newest episode of the Hulu show The Kardashians, which debuted its second season on Thursday, the 66-year-old reality star paid a visit to her Beverly Hills-based condo with her daughter, Khloe Kardashian. As the duo walked around the house, the Good American founder revealed she’d “forgotten” that her mother even owned the property, prompting Jenner to note she’d last been there to prepare for the holidays.

“This is our gift wrapping station,” Jenner said. “This is Santa’s workshop.”

Kardashian went on to poke fun at her mother’s financial success and the idea that the manager didn’t remember she had the house.

“I can’t wait to be wealthy enough to forget I have property somewhere,” she said. “Just like: ‘Oh I have a condo, in Beverly Hills,’” Kardashian continued in a fake British accent. “I forgot about that.”

During a confessional interview, Jenner revealed that she purchased the property to be close to her family, before confessing that she “forgot it was there”.

“Here’s the thing, I have a condo, and my mom has one, and my cousin has one, and we all live nearby,” she continued. “I kind of forgot it was there. That sounds ridiculous, doesn’t it?”

Kardashian went on to open her mother’s unused refrigerator, which was stocked with bottles of champagne and water. When she asked Jenner why there was so much champagne, the business woman said she had it “in case of an emergency”.

The 38-year-old reality star continued looking through the fridge before finding old food in there, which she and Jenner threw away after realising it was “two years old”.

On social media, fans have critcised Jenner for forgetting about the home, with some accusing her of being unaware of the financial realities that other people live in.

“The @kardashianshulu is the most tone-deaf show/family. People all over are suffering, the pandemic, inflation, war, jobs loss, housing crisis, climate change, natural disaster… to name a few. And @KrisJenner ‘forgets’ she has a multi-million-dollar condo in Beverly Hills,” one person wrote.

“Disgusting! With all the people currently living on the street and she forgets her condo? How about she rents it cheaply or allows people to stay there while they get on their feet?” another person said.

A third Twitter user added: “I’m watching the new season of #TheKardashians & Kris has a whole extra condo in Beverly Hills & she [has] the nerve to say ‘oh yeah I forgot I even had this,’ girl wtf ppl be having money & be abusing it.”

However, other people found amusement in Jenner’s comments, with some joking about being as wealthy as she is one day.

“I want to be as rich as Kris Jenner that I forget I have a condo in Beverly Hills and endless rounds of champagne,” one person tweeted.

Another said: “My dream is to be rich enough to have a fridge full of just top-shelf champagne like Kris Jenner.”

This wasn’t the first time that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has faced backlash for being “tone-deaf” about their wealth and privilege. During an episode of The Kardashians that aired in May, Jenner and her youngest daughter, Kylie Jenner, enjoyed a day of “normal things” together, which included pumping their own gas and going to a car wash.

However, after they compared a car wash to a day at Disneyland, multiple viewers took to Twitter to call them out for their privilege, claiming that “rich people really do live on another planet,” since they viewed the car wash as “a tourist attraction”.