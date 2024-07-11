Kris Jenner reveals plan to have hysterectomy after finding tumor on ovary

Support truly

Kris Jenner has shared another update on her health.

During the Thursday, July 11 episode of The Kardashians, she revealed that, in addition to her surgery to remove her ovaries after the discovery of a tumor on the organs, she also would be undergoing a hysterectomy, or the removal of her uterus to “not give anything a chance to grow anywhere.”

“I’m gonna have a hysterectomy,” she was seen telling her friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick on the show. “It started out as just getting some ovaries removed, and then today I got a phone call.”

Jenner explained that when her doctor called, it was recommended that removing her ovaries and uterus was “the best thing” she could do. “Listen, I really think the best thing for you is to remove the whole thing. Do the complete hysterectomy. And not give anything a chance to grow,” she recalled the doctor telling her.

“Here’s the thing. I did it, they found something, we’re here to fix it, and I’m going to do something and remove something that gave me six of the best parts of my whole life,” Kris said, while tearing up.

“I think I’m very emotional about it because when you’re young you start talking about wanting a family,”she added. “So here we are now talking about it again, and it’s the other side of the process. And it makes me very sad.”

Jenner first revealed the news to her family about her health issues while she was on vacation with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and her daughters Kendall, Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

“I wanted to tell you guys something… I went to the doctor and had my scan,” she said.

“They found — and this just makes me really emotional — but they found a cyst and a little tumor on my ovary.”

She continued: “Dr A said I’ve gotta have my ovaries taken out, and I’m emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys. That’s where all my kids were conceived, and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So this is a very sacred place to me.”

After she revealed the news, Khloe called Kourtney to tell her what was going on. Kourtney revealed in her confessional that she understood how her mother was feeling because she could see herself feeling the same way.

“It’s your womanly power and it doesn’t mean that it’s taking away who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it’s created,” she said.

Kim agreed with Kourtney as she said during her own confessional: “I feel really sad for her. I couldn’t even imagine being in that situation and how you would feel really scared to be going through that.”

Despite undergoing surgery, Jenner revealed she isn’t scared about the procedure itself but what it symbolizes to not have a uterus and marking the end of one part of her life.

“Listen, if I can get through the hip replacement, I can get through this,” she said to her children.

“I’m not nervous to be put to sleep. I’m not nervous with Dr A. She’s the best doctor in the world. But then you go to do it and… it’s so real. I’m gonna be fine… I have you guys. People often ask me what is the best job I’ve ever had, and I’ve always said ‘Mom.’”