Kris Jenner says her ovaries have to be removed after tumour discovery

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Kris Jenner has said doctors have recommended removal of her ovaries after discovering a cyst and a small tumour.

On a recent episode of the reality show The Kardashians, Jenner broke the news about her upcoming surgery while on holiday with her partner Corey Gamble and daughters Kendall, Kim and Khloé Kardashian.

The trailer for the show’s fifth season showed the self-proclaimed “momager” sitting down with her daughters to inform them about the scan.

“I wanted to tell you guys something…I went to the doctor and had my scan,” she said.

“They found — and this just makes me really emotional — but they found a cyst and a little tumour on my ovary.

“Dr A said I’ve gotta have my ovaries taken out, and I’m emotional about it because they came in handy with you guys. That’s where all my kids were conceived, and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So this is a very sacred place to me.”

“It’s also a thing about getting older,” the 68-year-old US reality TV star and businesswoman said.

“It’s a sign of ‘we’re done with this part of your life.’ It’s a whole chapter that’s just closed.”

After the conversation, Khloe called her sister Kourtney to share the news.

In a confessional, Kourtney, who has four children, said she understood what her mother was going through because she would feel similarly.

“It’s your womanly power and it doesn’t mean that it’s taking away who she is or what she’s experienced, but I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it’s created,” she said.

open image in gallery Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian attend the 2019 E! People’s Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on 10 November 2019 in Santa Monica, California ( Getty )

Kim agreed with her sister, saying in her confessional: “I feel really sad for her. I couldn’t even imagine being in that situation and how you would feel really scared to be going through that.”

Jenner, who has undergone a hip replacement operation before, said she wasn’t afraid of the surgery itself but rather of the fact that this marked the official closure of a part of her life.

“Listen, if I can get through the hip replacement, I can get through this,” she said.

“I’m not nervous to be put to sleep. I’m not nervous with Dr A. She’s the best doctor in the world. But then you go to do it and… it’s so real.

“I’m gonna be fine…I have you guys. People often ask me what is the best job I’ve ever had, and I’ve always said ‘Mom’.”

Jenner has six children — Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Robert with her first husband, lawyer Robert Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie from her second marriage to TV personality Caitlyn Jenner.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu and Disney Plus.