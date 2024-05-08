Kris Jenner reveals she has a tumor in The Kardashians season five trailer

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Kris Jenner gave her family a health update in the new trailer for season five of The Kardashians.

The famous family’s Hulu reality series is back on 23 May with more drama and a few serious complications. On 8 May, the streaming platform dropped a new trailer for the upcoming season, which showed the self-proclaimed “momager” sitting down with her daughters to let them know her doctors found something unusual.

In the trailer, Kris said: “I had my scan.”

“They found a cyst and like a little tumor,” she continued, alongside her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

The camera then panned to Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner - who were all sitting around their mom. A blank stare washed over Khloe’s face, as Kendall ran to console her younger sister who had broken out into tears.

No further details were given away in the first teaser, meaning viewers won’t know where the tumor is or if it’s a malignant tumor until the episode airs.

The season appears to take place in fall 2023, based on the clips shown in the trailer, as it showcases footage during fashion week, Halloween, and Kourtney Kardashian’s emergency surgery.

In the trailer, the Lemme founder is seen at the tail-end of her pregnancy with her fourth child. She is seen talking on the phone with her mother, before she was rushed to the hospital in September 2023 to undergo fetal surgery. Fetal surgery is performed on unborn babies that are still in their mother’s uterus, according to the Mayo Clinic. At the time, her husband and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker revealed on social media that the “urgent” surgery was “life-threatening” but ultimately “went well.”

The couple - who were married in May 2022 - welcomed their first child together, son Rocky, on 1 November. Since then, they’ve kept their baby boy out of the public eye.

However, the wellness mogul has been very open about her postpartum experience and how her body has changed since giving birth to her fourth baby. On 4 May, Kourtney shared an Instagram carousel of behind the scenes looks from shooting promotional photos for the new season. In the caption, she offered a vulnerable confession about her self-image as she revealed she wasn’t feeling good about herself being three months postpartum.

“I was three months postpartum and not feeling quite ready for a big shoot like this where there’s lots and lots of people watching me all day,” she admitted. “And even though my baby boy was with me all day on set it’s not the same when I’m covered in makeup, in high heels and wearing a dress versus our snuggly days at home in pajamas.”

Still, she tried to focus on the positive by remembering to be thankful for all that’s going on in her life.

“But something I’ve been doing lately is shifting my mind set and thinking of the positives! I am so blessed to be able to bring my baby to work. How fun to get to be glammed up when I’ve been home for months in pajamas. How blessed to get to work alongside my sisters and mom… we really have so much fun together!” Kourtney added. “What a beautiful life!”

The Kardashians season five premieres on 23 May on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK.