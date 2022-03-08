Kris Jenner has a ‘walk-in’ closet for her crockery

Kris Jenner has an entire room in her house devoted to fine china, it has emerged.

Like her daughters, the businesswoman and Kardashian family matriarch is known for having expensive taste which unsurprisingly extends to her kitchenware.

The space, which has been described as a “walk-in closet” contains a $598 (£454) Hermes cup and saucer, a $640 (£486) Gucci teapot and a $460 (£349) Hermes plate.

Jenner’s collection also contains more than 10 complete sets of designer dinnerware.

The contents of her crockery cupboard were revealed in a post on daughter Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle blog Poosh, along with a selection of photographs of her collection.

The article reads: “The room is impeccably organised and perfectly displays her impressive collection.

“It’s like a mini museum with excellent lighting surrounding each set and not a teacup or plate out of place. Truly a work of art.”

Readers were also provided with the opportunity to purchase a selection of the items themselves from Hermes and Gucci.

Kardashian fans craving their fix of the celebrity family will be counting down to the launch of their new reality show.

The Kardashians is set to premiere on Hulu in April, but UK viewers can also watch the new incarnation of the reality show on Star, Disney Plus’ new branch of more “adult” content.

​​In a teaser trailer, the oldest Jenner spoke of the many “transformations” her daughters have undergone over the past year, which viewers can watch in the upcoming series.

The new show aims to pick up where Keeping Up With The Kardashians left off, which ended after 20 seasons spanning 12 years.

All members of the Kardashian clan are expected to participate in the new series, with drama set to include eldest daughter Kourtney’s engagement to Blink-182’s drummer Travis Barker.

Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister, is also expected to feature heavily following the recent birth of her second child, Wolf Webster, with partner Travis Scott.

Fans will also be keen to see what coverage, if any, there is of Kim’s romance with Saturday Night Live host Pete Davidson, who she is believed to have started dating in October 2021.

The 41-year-old mother of four filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February 2021.