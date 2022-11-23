Kristen Bell reveals why telling her children she did mushrooms ‘backfired’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kristen Bell has revealed how her attempt to speak to her and husband Dax Shepard’s two children about a time that she tried mushrooms “backfired”.

The 42-year-old actor discussed how honest she and Shepard are with their daughters, Lincoln, nine, and Delta, seven, while appearing on Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Speaking to the TV host, Bell recalled a time when her honesty “backfired,” while her mother was having a conversation with her granddaughters.

“My mom came to town, who is more conservative than I am, and we have been really, really honest with our kids,” she said.

The Good Place star then explained that, while she “had never really done any drugs,” she did want to try hallucinogenic mushrooms, so her husband got them for her on her 40th birthday, two years ago.

As she explained that she’d talked to her children about the mushrooms, she recalled how her children had then relayed the information to the actor’s mother.

“We told our kids about it,” Bell said. “Then I overheard my daughter talking to my mom, to grandma, going: ‘I’m actually really glad they share all this stuff with me. So anyway, mom had really wanted to try mushrooms.’”

“And I just walked by and I was like: ‘Uh-oh, uh-oh, uh-oh.’ For some reason I’m more worried about telling my mom that than telling my daughter,” she continued.

When Jimmy Kimmel asked Bell if she was sure that her children understood what mushrooms were, she said that they “fully know”. She also acknowledged that Shepard has been open with their children about his sobriety, as the Armchair Expert host has previously spoken out about his struggle with drug addiction.

“Their dad is in recovery, so he’s really honest about what alcohol does to your body, how it makes you feel funny and impairs things,” she explained. “And what drugs do your body and why most drugs are illegal, all that.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bell also praised Shepard for being so honest with their family adding: “He has committed to being very involved in our kids’ lives and very involved in our marriage. He’s a real go-getter, I got no complaints.”

This is not the first time that Bell has shared a candid parenting anecdote. During an episode of Armchair Expert in February, she and Shepard revealed that they shared a bedroom with their two children, who would sleep on the floor next to their parents.

However, in July, she shared that her daughters “graduated” and no longer sleep in the same room.

“We just graduated from them sleeping on the floor on this tri-fold mattress,” the Frozen star said. “So you can congratulate me - we did it, they now sleep in their room on beds right next to each other and they cuddle with each other instead of us.”