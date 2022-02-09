Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard reveal they share a bedroom with their two children

Kristen Bell has revealed that her whole family shares a room at night, and that her and Dax Shepard’s two daughters sleep on the floor of their bedroom.

The Frozen star, 41, who shares daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with Shepard, shared the insight during an appearance on her husband’s podcast Armchair Expert, where she revealed how the family’s sleeping arrangements recently caused an odour issue.

“So, in our bedroom, you know, the girls sleep on the floor of our bedroom and a few nights ago, I smell a really raunchy smell and I’m like: ‘Who’s farting?’” Bell recalled, adding that she and Shepard sleep on an Ooler mattress, which uses a water-based system to heat and cool.

While Shepard and the couple’s daughters initially apologised for the smell, Bell noted that the next morning the scent was still there and it smelled like something was “burning”.

In an effort to mask the scent, Bell said she tried lighting candles, opening the doors and washing the sheets, but the smell continued to linger.

“That night, I go to bed, I’m like: ‘Does anybody else smell this, like, rotten garbage?’” she recalled, adding that her youngest daughter is “smell sensitive” and was also bothered by the scent.

While Bell noted that she and her youngest child smelled the odour, she added that “Lincoln and Dax can’t be bothered, so Delta and I are, well, being gaslit”.

The story concluded with Bell revealing that the smell had been coming from the couple’s mattress because Shepard had accidentally refilled it with an old protein shake instead of water.

“I lean down and smell the mattress - Dax’s corner, his feet corner of the mattress - and I almost hit the deck,” she recalled, adding that she almost “passed out it was so strong”.

On social media, the gross recollection prompted mixed responses, with some revealing their desire for the couple to stop sharing insight into their family life. The couple previously sparked controversy after they revealed they don’t regularly bathe their children, with Bell admitting that she waits for “the stink”.

“I wish Kristen Bell and Dax Shepherd would stop telling the world about their and their children’s private lives. Keep it to yourselves, lol,” one person wrote, while another said: “Everything I’ve learned about Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s home life I have learned against my will.”

However, others found the family’s sleeping arrangements relatable, with someone else noting that their children also slept in their room when they were younger.

“Daughter slept in my room til she was four, son slept in my room til he was seven. No big deal. They both went into their own rooms when they were ready,” they wrote.

Another person added: “I’d say that’s pretty normal for many parents.”