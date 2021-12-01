<p>Kristen Bell opens up about holiday traditions she and Dax Shepard are teaching their children</p>

Kristen Bell opens up about holiday traditions she and Dax Shepard are teaching their children

(Getty Images)

Kristen Bell explains how she and Dax Shepard are teaching children to ‘reject the stress of the holidays’

Actor says family’s holiday traditions include matching pyjamas and Christmas movies

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Wednesday 01 December 2021 18:21
Comments

Kristen Bell has opened up about the “psychological” holiday traditions she and her husband Dax Shepard are hoping to instil in their two children.

The Good Place star, 41, who shares daughters Lincoln, eight, and Delta, six, with the comedian, discussed their parenting techniques when it comes to the holiday season while speaking with Today, where she revealed that the couple’s goal is to teach their children to “reject the stress of the holidays”.

According to Bell, who revealed that the family partakes in holiday traditions such as matching pyjamas and Christmas movies, what the couple wants most is for their children to recognise that not everything has to be perfect.

To instil the reminder in their young children, Bell said she and Shepard try to engage in the behaviour themselves when the festive season comes around.

“We are attempting to model the behaviour for our kids to not get too uppity or too intent on things being perfect,” Bell explained, adding that she hopes her two daughters learn to “live with ease during this time where everyone is supposed to plug back in”.

Recommended

As for the ways the couple shows their daughters that the holidays shouldn’t be a time of stress, Bell told the outlet that the entire family wears matching pyjamas and takes walks together on Christmas day, because they “want the whole day to be lazy”.

“We’ll do that in our holiday pyjamas and look like crazy people walking through the neighbourhood and we just don’t care,” the Frozen star said after revealing that, before she and Shepard became parents, she would buy them and their dogs matching pyjama sets.

The couple’s dedication to highlighting the importance of a stress-free holiday period comes after they recently revealed during a People and Parents magazine video that they also try to employ a laid-back approach in their everyday parenting.

While reflecting on what he wishes he’d known before becoming a parent, Shepard jokingly told the outlet that he would have liked to have been told that he will “never have anything nice again”.

“That would’ve been a good heads-up,” he continued. “If you like that there are no crumbs and toys on your floor, say goodbye to it. The quicker you come to accept that you’re gonna live in a pigsty and that everything will be vaguely broken - the quicker you can accept that, the happier the experience is. We fought it for like six months.”

Recommended

The admission prompted Bell to confirm that trying to fight the mess is “not worth the stress”.

“You just gotta surrender, because if you spend your whole time, you’re gonna lose and you’re gonna be mentally fatigued,” she added. “Then your kids see that you’re stressed ‘cause objects are in different places.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in