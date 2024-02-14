Kristen Stewart reveals how she feels when asked about ex Robert Pattinson

Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kristen Stewart has shared how she really feels when people ask her about her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.

The 33-year-old actor spoke candidly about her former co-star - who she dated on-and-off for four years - during an interview with Rolling Stone published on 14 February. While she understands why fans are interested in their past relationship, Stewart said that both she and Pattinson aren’t so thrilled about the questions they still receive.

“Rob and I can’t just keep talking about that shit, because it’s f***ing weird,” she said. “It’s like if someone kept asking you - I mean for literally decades - ‘But senior year in high school?’ You’re like, ‘F***ing A, man! I don’t know!’”

Stewart and Pattinson began dating in 2009 while playing love interests in the Twilight movie franchise, before officially breaking up in 2013. They rekindled their relationship in 2012, after Stewart was seen kissing Snow White and the Huntsman director Rupert Sanders while she was still dating Pattinson - which she later publicly apologised for.

The Happiest Season star previously addressed the scrutiny she faced throughout her relationships. Stewart publicly came out as gay on Saturday Night Live in February 2017. During her monologue, she addressed how then-United States president Donald Trump had urged her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson, to break up with her after she was photographed kissing Sanders.

“Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL and I’m, like, so gay, dude,” Stewart said at the time.

Speaking to Variety last month, Stewart explained that before her SNL appearance she was working on becoming more comfortable with the press covering her same-sex relationship, rather than referring to her partner as a “gal pal”.

“It wasn’t even like I was hiding,” she explained. “I was so openly out with my girlfriend for years at that point. I’m like, ‘I’m a pretty knowable person.”

Before she publicly came out on TV, Stewart said she experienced a range of questions about her sexuality. She specified how that curiosity affected her childhood, as she was still a young woman in the midst of trying to navigate her romantic relationships.

“For so long, I was like, ‘Why are you trying to skewer me? Why are you trying to ruin my life? I’m a kid, and I don’t really know myself well enough yet,’” she said. “The idea of people going, ‘I knew that you were a little queer kid forever.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah? Well, you should honestly have seen me f*** my first boyfriend.’”

Stewart has been engaged to partner Dylan Meyer since 2021. The couple first met in 2013 on the set of a movie, years before they first sparked dating rumours. In 2019, Stewart and Meyer ran into each other at a mutual friend’s birthday party and were later photographed holding hands.

During her interview with Rolling Stone, Stewart revealed that she and Meyer open to having children. She noted that while she and Meyer could end up carrying each other’s embryos - as she’s not afraid of having children or getting pregnant - she is still “so f***ing scared of childbirth”.

“Have you ever been too on drugs where you’ve suddenly needed to be on your hands and knees? I hate that. I mean, I smoke a lot of weed - I obviously self-medicate - but I don’t like hard drugs. And I’ve tried, a lot. I just can’t deal,” she said. Pattinson later noted that she’s overcome her fear of childbirth, as she believes carrying a child is so “radical”.

Meanwhile, Pattinson has been dating actor Suki Waterhouse since 2018. She’s also currently pregnant with her and the Batman star’s first child.