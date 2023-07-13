Kristin Davis reveals why she never plans to get married

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kristin Davis has spoken candidly about why she never plans to get married.

The 58-year-old actor made the revelation during a recent interview on Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin’s Best Friend Energy podcast. While discussing how much she related to her character on Sex and the City, Charlotte York, she also revealed how they’re different. More speficially, Davis said that, even though her character wanted to and did get married, she isn’t going to do the same.

“Essence of my personality is the same [as Charlotte], because I think after 25 years, how could it not be?” she explained. “But we have very different lifestyles. I’m not married, I’ve never been married.”

She emphasised that tying the knot down the line is not in the cards for her, adding: “It’s not my thing, I was never focused on it.”

When Teplin noted how “interesting” this was, since “Charlotte’s whole thing” was wanting to get married, Davis agreed. She also pointed out how her acting duties came into play while playing a character who eagerly wanted to find her perfect match.

“That took some acting, let me tell you. It really did,” she said.

She recalled some of her concerns when getting the scripts for Sex and the City, which showcased how much her character cared about marriage.

“I would stress out on those days, where I would have a paragraph on a page of all…the rules and the marriage and the whatnot,” Davis continued. “And oh my God, I would just be like: ‘How am I going to do this and make it real and believable?’”

She acknowledged how Charlotte was “so didactic” about marriage, adding: “[She] was 100 per cent devoted for two seasons, so those were stressful days for sure. Because I wanted you to see the need that was underneath that.”

Davis also noted that she loved where the writers went with Charlotte’s plot, as her character ended up divorcing her first husband, Trey MacDougal, before getting remarried to Harry Goldenblatt.

While the And Just Like That star never got married, she is a mother of two adopted children: Gemma 10, and Wilson, three. Last month, she also reflected on being a single parent, with the actor noting that she has “no regrets” about welcoming her children while in her 40s and 50s.

“For me, there was no other way that it could have happened,” she said on an episode ofToday with Hoda & Jenna. “People sometimes say: ‘Oh, do you regret this, or regret that?’ No, I don’t have any regrets because I love my kids, and I don’t think I was ready (before). I wasn’t there in my head or my heart yet.”

During an interview with The Sunday Times in 2021, the Deadly Illusions star also shared her thoughts about dating. While she said that she’s “open” to finding the right person for her, she also noted that casual dating has been “difficult,” since she’s “not interested in small talk”.

“I just want to cut to the deep stuff, and they don’t always want to do that. And then, I mean, I’m just terrible at casual sex, okay, just terrible, like terrible,” she said. “Which is not to say, in my youth, that there wasn’t … you know, it’s funny too, you look back and you’re like: ‘Did I know that was casual sex?’ I’m not sure.”

Although Davis never had a wedding herself, she revealed on the Best Friend Energy podcast that one of her favourite scenes on Sex and the City was Charlotte’s wedding to Trey MacDougal.

“I loved my first wedding,” she said. “I’m not really a wedding girl but, you know, Charlotte loved it so I loved it.”