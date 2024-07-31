Kristin Cavallari reveals she threw out gift her best friend gave her daughter

Support truly

Kristin Cavallari has opened up about an instance when she threw away a present her daughter received.

The Laguna Beach alum recently posted to TikTok about her experience with “hard feelings” under her jewelry account named Uncommon James. “Tell us a story about a time that hard feelings made you go a little crazy. I’ll go first,” her video began.

“One time, someone that I was extremely close with for a long time, about 10 years, gave my daughter a massive competitor’s necklace. So I threw it in the trash,” she continued, noting it wasn’t a necklace that was from her own brand.

Her TikTok went on to receive almost 400,000 views, with many people turning to the comments to guess who the person Cavallari was “extremely close with.”

Some assumed it was Kelly Henderson, who was previously known for being one of Cavallari’s close friends, while others wondered whether the necklace giver could have been her ex-husband Jay Cutler, with who she shares her sons Camden, 11, and Jaxon, 10, and daughter Saylor, eight.

“For sure Jay!” one comment read.

Others questioned the story, with one accusing Cavallari of having an “ego trip”.

“So your daughter can’t have anyone else’s jewelry? F***ing ego trip,” they wrote, while another person said: “That’s petty. She’s a kid. Grow up.”

“Someone bought your daughter a gift and you threw it away... that is all I hear,” someone else wrote.

This isn’t the first time Cavallari has received attention from TikTok. Earlier this year, she faced backlash after sharing that she doesn’t wear sunscreen. During an episode of her Let’s Be Honest podcast her guest was Dr Ryan Monahan, a holistic doctor.

“I want to discuss the sun and sunscreen which I know is controversial,” Cavallari said during the podcast. “I don’t wear sunscreen and anytime I do an interview, I get a lot of s*** when I admit that I don’t. So, talk to me about the health benefits of the sun and why we maybe don’t need sunscreen.”

Monahan explained that a good idea would be to “work up your base coat in the sun, [so] you can start to tolerate the sun instead of burning.”

“Totally, it’s a very controversial topic, which is so funny, because it’s the sun,” he added. “Like, we’ve literally spent our whole existence as humans under the sun all day until the last, like, 100 years or so. And now we’re, like, shut in, spending 93 percent of our lives indoors. That’s really bad for a lot of reasons. The sun is life-giving and nourishing.”

The clip later re-surfaced on TikTok with many medical experts, specifically dermatologists, debunking the concept that sunscreen is not necessary.

Andrea Suarez, a board-certified dermatologist with almost 500,000 followers on the platform, posted a video explaining exactly why sunscreen is needed.

“What these wellness gurus will not tell you is that our ancestors, they didn’t get skin cancer not because they were somehow immune to DNA damage from ultraviolet radiation,” Suarez said. “Rather, newsflash, they died before the average age of onset of skin cancer.”

“While it’s true that certain things from our diets, namely anti-inflammatory and antioxidant compounds from fruits and vegetables, can overall help your skin be better equipped to handle some of the damaging consequences of ultraviolet radiation… this doesn’t protect your skin from UV rays,” Suarez continued. “This does not act as a sunscreen, this doesn’t protect the cells of your skin against DNA damage.”