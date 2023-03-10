Kurt Russell responds to ‘constant’ questions on the topic of marriage to Goldie Hawn

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kurt Russell has shared that he and Goldie Hawn are frequently asked about marriage, as the pair have been together since 1983.

The couple detailed how they once appeared to contemplate getting married during a recent and joint interview with Variety. More specifically, they recalled how they teased that idea back in 1989, while presenting the award for Best Director at the Oscars. They said that when they came up with the skit, it was only hour before the ceremony because they didn’t like the initial script prepared for them.

“We’re taking a shower together, getting ready to go,” Russell said. “And we looked at each other and said, ‘There’s gonna be a lot of people watching, so let’s get this right.’ And we started punching it back and forth for about 20 minutes. We didn’t tell anybody anything about going off-script.”

Variety also reported that after the 1989 event, fans thought that their banter about marriage meant that they were really getting hitched. However, Russell confirmed to the publication that an engagement hasn’t been in the cards for him and his partner, despite how much people have asked about it.

“At that time, we constantly got asked, ‘When are you going to get married? Why aren’t you married?’” he explained. “And we were like, ‘Why does anybody care about that?’ We’d asked our kids if they cared about it. They didn’t. We didn’t.”

Hawn then chimed in to briefly praise her partner, adding: “Kurt is extraordinarily brilliant and creative and collaborative — not in the kitchen. But really he’s just amazing.”

Over the years, the pair have built a life together with their blended families. Hawn raised two children, Oliver Hudson, 46, and Kate Hudson, 43, with ex-husband Bill Hudson, while Russell shares his now 43-year-old son, Boston Russel, with ex-wife Season Hubley. In 1986, Russell and Hawn welcomed their own son, Wyatt.

The pair’s recent comments to Variety aren’t their first time speaking out about their relationship and why they haven’t gotten married. During an interview on ITV’s Loose Women back in 2015, Hawn detailed why she never wanted to get married again, following her divorce from Hudson.

(Getty Images)

“I would have been long divorced if I’d been married,” she said, as reported by Hello! “Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it’s important to be married.”

“If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other,” she added.

Despite never tying the knot, Hawn has still acknowledged how successful her relationship with Russell has been. During an interview with Radio Times in 2020, Hawn revealed what the secret to a long-term relationship is. “I think the one thing you have to remember is, ‘do I want to be here?’” she explained. “If two people really want to be together, then there’s something to cherish, so keep it fresh by surprising each other