TikTok star Kyle Marisa Roth’s cause of death revealed

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Influencer Kyle Marisa Roth’s cause of death has been revealed.

On April 15, the famed TikToker’s death was announced on social media by her family. At the time, the cause of her passing at age 36 hadn’t been determined. Now, four months later, Maryland’s chief medical examiner has identified cardiac arrhythmia to be the cause.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the medical examiner said in an August 20 statement that Roth had experienced cardiac arrhythmia from myocardial fibrosis.

Johns Hopkins Medicine defines cardiac arrhythmia as “an abnormality in the timing or pattern of the heartbeat.” Myocardial fibrosis is “a condition that involves the buildup of scar tissue in the myocardium, which is the heart muscle,” per Oklahoma Heart Hospital.

“Myocardial fibrosis can cause cardiac arrhythmia by altering the structure and electrical activity of the heart, which can lead to conduction block and reentrant arrhythmias,” Science Direct explains.

With over 269,000 followers on TikTok, Roth captured the love and attention of celebrity-obsessed fans who took pleasure in her unfiltered opinions. Between comments on Kylie Jenner’s romance with Timothée Chalamet to news updates on Sean Diddy’s legal woes, Roth posted videos daily, commenting and sharing all the A-lister drama.

Her known catchphrase was: “You want more? I’ll give you more.”

Roth’s final post on TikTok was uploaded on April 7, just days before she died, according to her sister Lindsay. On her sister’s Instagram page, she posted a picture of Roth on the water, holding a dog.

“My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week,” Lindsay’s caption read. “As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. We don’t know happened yet.

“I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts,” she continued. “If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I’m here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned.

“I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers, thoughts, blessings or intentions for this soul’s smooth transition are welcomed.”

Lindsay asked her sister’s fans to donate money to causes Roth “cared about.” From the Whale Adoption Project to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance, Lindsay shared links to organizations Roth would be supporting if she were still alive.

One fan commented: “I can’t believe this is real life. I will miss how she always said Timothée Chalamet. It always gave me a giggle. I’m so so deeply sorry to you and her loved ones.”

“Kyle made every person who commented on her videos truly feel like they had been friends for years. She was informative, funny, respectful and so much more. I’m so sorry for your loss,” another added.