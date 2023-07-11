Kylie Jenner tries out ‘ageing’ filter on TikTok: ‘I don’t like it at all’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has shared a video of herself on TikTok using an ageing filter that gives her an older-looking face.

On Monday (10 July), the 25-year-old beauty mogul shared a video of herself wearing minimal makeup and a black sleeveless top.

She is seen staring into the camera in two side-by-side shots, one of which shows her face normally. The other, however, has a filter on it, which superimposes fine lines onto her face as well as additional signs of aging.

The filter also appears to make Jenner’s lips look smaller as well as giving her bags under her eyes.

In the clip, Jenner gives a simple verdict on the new look, stating: “I don’t like it”.

She then pushes her hair back and adds: “I don’t like it at all. No, no,” while shaking her head.

In the comments, fans have assured Jenner that she is “still beautiful”.

“I feel like you will age beautifully,” commented one person. “The crazy thing is you still look good?” added another.

The video has already garnered more than 4.7 million likes and 37.1 million views.

Other fans took a different approach, with one writing: “You can afford to fix it so you’ll be ok.” Another chimed: “Don’t worr, you have money.”

Jenner has been outspoken about having previously used lip fillers.

In an interview with HommeGirls, she explained that she has had less cosmetic work done than many people think.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!“ she told the publication.

“Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room.

“I was the girl performing for everyone. I had my one lip insecurity thing so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

Jenner first got lip filler in 2015 before announcing that she would remove all of the filler from her lips in 2018. She soon started getting the procedure done again shortly after.

In previous interviews, she has denied having any other cosmetic procedures done to her face. “People think I fully went under the knife and completely reconstructed my face, which is completely false,” Jenner told Paper Magazine in 2019.

“I’m terrified! I would never. They don’t understand what good hair and makeup and, like, fillers, can really do. It’s fillers. I’m not denying that.”