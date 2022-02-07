How many children are there in the Kardashian-Jenner family?

Kylie Jenner has welcomed her second child with rapper Travis Scott, born on 2 February.

The reality star and entrepreneur announced the arrival of their baby boy on Sunday in a black-and-white photograph posted on her Instagram account.

The photo of the baby’s hand was accompanied by a blue heart emoji in the caption and the date of birth. Jenner’s oldest child, Stormi Webster was born on 1 February 2018.

Jenner and Scott’s baby, whose name has not yet been revealed, adds to the growing third generation of the famous family.

Here’s everything we know about the Kardashian-Jenner family tree:

Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner began their family after they were married in 1978. They had four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob Kardashian, all of whom now have children of their own.

(L-R) Robert, Kris, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian arrive at Kim Kardashian's Birthday Party at Les Deux on October 21, 2007 in Los Angeles, California (Getty Images)

Robert is descended from Armenians who emigrated to the US from the Russian Empire, while Kris is of mixed European heritage. Her maiden name was Houghton, which she changed to Kardashian and then later to Jenner after she remarried.

The pair were divorced in 1991. Robert died at the age of 59 on 30 September 2003 of esophageal cancer.

Bruce Jenner and Kris Jenner

Kris married retired Olympic Games medallist Bruce Jenner in 1991 and had two children with him, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The pair announced their separation in 2013, and were divorced two years later. Bruce, now known as Caitlyn, publicly came out as transgender in the same year their divorce was finalised.

(L-R) Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Caitlin Jenner and Kylie Jenner attend Kanye West Yeezy Season 3 (Getty Images)

Caitlyn also has four other children from two previous marriages before Kris, including son Burt and daughter Cassandra with Chrystie Scott, and sons Brandon and Brody with actor Linda Thompson.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney, the eldest of the Kardashians, has three children she co-parents with former boyfriend Scott Disick.

Her son, Mason Dash Disick, was born on 14 December 2009, while her second child is daughter Penelope Scotland Disick, born 8 July 2012.

Her youngest child is Reign Aston Disick, born 14 December 2014.

Kourtney, 41, became engaged to Blink 182 musician Travis Barker in October 2021 and wedding plans are underway. Barker has two children from his previous marriage to 1995 Miss USA, Shanna Moakler.

His children are son Landon Asher, 18, and daughter Alabama Luella, 16.

According to People magazine, a source close to the couple said Kourtney would “love to have a baby” with Barker, so another addition to the brood may be imminent.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian has four children, whom she shares with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Kanye West.

Their children are North West, eight, Saint West, six, Chicago West, four, and Psalm West, two. They live with Kim in her Hidden Hills estate in California.

Kim gave birth to North and Saint, but spoke openly about the difficulties she faced with her two pregnancies. She experienced preeclampsia when she was pregnant with North, which forced her to go into emergency labour at 34 and a half weeks, almost six weeks early.

She also suffered the same condition when she was pregnant with Saint. Kim revealed in a video for her shapewear line SKIMS that she had to undergo five operations within a year and a half of Saint’s birth “to fix all the damage that all of that did on the inside”.

Kim was advised not to become pregnant again after her second birth. Her third and fourth child were born via surrogacy.

“I’m so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me – they came to me,” she said, adding: “It was all worth it.”

Kim and West are in the process of finalising their divorce, which Kim filed for in January 2021 after seven years of marriage.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian has a daughter, True Thompson, who she shares with basketball player and former boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The pair began dating in 2016 and have an on-again-off-again relationship since then. They reportedly broke up in June 2021, and in January this year, Thompson issued an apology to Khloe after a paternity test confirmed he fathered a child with fitness model Maralee Nichols.

Nichols alleged in July 2021 that Thompson was the father of the baby, and the NBA star required genetic testing to prove he was. At the time of his alleged interactions with the model, he had been dating Khloe, according to reports.

After the test confirmed he was the father of Nichols’ child, Thompson said in his letter to Khloe that she did not “deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you”.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you,” he wrote.

Rob Kardashian

Rob Kardashian has a daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian, with former fiancée Blac Chyna. Dream was born on 10 November 2016.

Rob and Blac Chyna began dating at the start of 2016 and announced their engagement four months later. They announced their split in December that same year.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner does not have any children.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has one daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born on 1 February 2018, and recently welcomed a baby boy to her family with Travis Scott.

She famously kept her first pregnancy away from the public eye, and did not personally announce she was expecting a baby until after she had given birth.

In a reunion episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians that aired last June, she told host Andy Cohen that she made the decision because she “needed to go through it by myself”.

“I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant and it was just a lot for me personally,” she revealed.

“I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”