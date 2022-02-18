Kris Jenner has revealed that Kylie Jenner’s newborn son is a carbon copy of his older sister.

In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris said Wolf looks “exactly” like Kylie’s daughter Stormi.

Kylie and her partner, Travis Scott, welcomed Wolf on 2 February, a day after Stormi turned four.

“It was amazing. It was me, Kylie and Travis because they have rules and regulations now, you can only have so many people,” Kris told DeGeneres.

“Back in the day I had like 15 people when I was giving birth, it was like a party. But now it’s very controlled.”

Commenting on Wolf’s similar appearance to his sister, Kris said: “And when he came out it was like Stormi being born all over again,” she said.

“He looks like Stormi?” DeGeneres asked to which Kris replied: “Exactly.”

Kris also said Wolf has “the best birth date”, because he was born on an “angel number”.

In numerology, angel numbers are recurring sequences of numbers which are believed to have a spiritual significance.

“2222 has always been Kylie’s angel number. A friend of hers got her a necklace with that number and she was wearing it when she gave birth,” Kris said.

Kylie and Scott first began dating in April 2017. They welcomed Stormi in February 2018, before separating in October 2019.

At the time, Kylie confirmed their separation on Twitter, telling her followers: “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority,” she wrote at the time.

Neither Kylie or Scott announced that they had rekindled their relationship ahead of their second pregnancy.

During the interview, DeGeneres also quizzed Kris on whether she could remember all 11 of her grandchildren’s names.

Kris is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.

When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might make her a grandmother for the 12th time, Kris said she hopes it will be Kendall.

“It would be nice if it was Kendall, right? She’s the only one who hasn’t had a baby,” she said, adding that she thinks Kendall would “eventually love to have a baby”.

Kendall, 26, has been in a relationship with basketball player Devin Booker since June 2020.