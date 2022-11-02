Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elvira calls out Kylie Jenner for not tagging her in Halloween costume: ‘More flattering if she tagged me’

The Kylie Cosmetics founder recreated the Mistress of the Dark’s look as one of her many Halloween costumes

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Wednesday 02 November 2022 21:37
Comments

Related: Halloween 2022: The best celebrity costumes

Kylie Jenner has been called out by Cassandra Peterson over her recent Halloween costume after failing to credit the Elvira star for her look.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, paid tribute to Peterson’s iconic character with one of her Halloween costumes this year, which saw her undergo a transformation into a nearly identical Elvira. In photos shared to Instagram, Jenner could be seen posing in the famed teased black wig and spider tassel bra set, while others saw her wearing a black dress reminiscent of the one worn by Elvira.

“Mistress of the Dark,” Jenner captioned one Instagram photo of her recreation of Peterson’s TV and movie persona, while she shared another with the caption: “Kyvira.” In a third, which saw Jenner lying on red satin sheets, she wrote: “Elvira.”

While Jenner tagged her photographer in the photos on Instagram, she failed to tag Peterson -- an oversight that the actor took issue with.

“I didn’t get a heads-up that Kylie was doing the costume, but she did the costume justice and it was very flattering,” Peterson told TMZ, before adding: “It would have been even more flattering if she tagged me.”

Recommended

On her own Instagram, Peterson acknowledged the tribute with a meme of Jenner’s costume, which included a photo of the reality star’s transformation and read: “In a world full of Kardashians, be an Elvira.”

In the comments, Peterson’s fans were divided by the reality star’s Halloween costume. Some claimed that the Elvira star should be flattered with the tribute, while others agreed that Jenner should have tagged the originator.

“I think it’s very cool that she did a whole set inspired by and honouring you,” one person wrote, while another said: “She absolutely nailed it! But the OG wore it better!”

Someone else acknowledged that “Kylie did such a good job” before adding: “I just wish she would have tagged Elvira in her posts.”

“Why didn’t she tag you though?” another person asked.

Recommended

In addition to her Elvira recreation, Jenner also underwent a few other Halloween transformations. The reality star dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein, an angel, a mummy, and an alien as well.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Jenner for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in