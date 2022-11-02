Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kylie Jenner has been called out by Cassandra Peterson over her recent Halloween costume after failing to credit the Elvira star for her look.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, paid tribute to Peterson’s iconic character with one of her Halloween costumes this year, which saw her undergo a transformation into a nearly identical Elvira. In photos shared to Instagram, Jenner could be seen posing in the famed teased black wig and spider tassel bra set, while others saw her wearing a black dress reminiscent of the one worn by Elvira.

“Mistress of the Dark,” Jenner captioned one Instagram photo of her recreation of Peterson’s TV and movie persona, while she shared another with the caption: “Kyvira.” In a third, which saw Jenner lying on red satin sheets, she wrote: “Elvira.”

While Jenner tagged her photographer in the photos on Instagram, she failed to tag Peterson -- an oversight that the actor took issue with.

“I didn’t get a heads-up that Kylie was doing the costume, but she did the costume justice and it was very flattering,” Peterson told TMZ, before adding: “It would have been even more flattering if she tagged me.”

On her own Instagram, Peterson acknowledged the tribute with a meme of Jenner’s costume, which included a photo of the reality star’s transformation and read: “In a world full of Kardashians, be an Elvira.”

In the comments, Peterson’s fans were divided by the reality star’s Halloween costume. Some claimed that the Elvira star should be flattered with the tribute, while others agreed that Jenner should have tagged the originator.

“I think it’s very cool that she did a whole set inspired by and honouring you,” one person wrote, while another said: “She absolutely nailed it! But the OG wore it better!”

Someone else acknowledged that “Kylie did such a good job” before adding: “I just wish she would have tagged Elvira in her posts.”

“Why didn’t she tag you though?” another person asked.

In addition to her Elvira recreation, Jenner also underwent a few other Halloween transformations. The reality star dressed up as the Bride of Frankenstein, an angel, a mummy, and an alien as well.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Jenner for comment.