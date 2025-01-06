Kylie Jenner’s Golden Globes look hits a snag with vintage Versace dress rip

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylie Jenner experienced a minor wardrobe snafu at the 2025 Golden Globes with her vintage 1999 Versace gown — a glittering chainmail dress popularized by Elizabeth Hurley.

The 27-year-old Kardashians star donned the dress for Sunday night’s award show but appeared to encounter trouble after sitting down. Fans noticed split seams along her gown, exposing part of her upper thigh as she posed for photos with Dakota and Elle Fanning.

Meanwhile, Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, 29, packed on the PDA inside the star-studded Beverly Hilton venue. While the Dune star walked the red carpet solo, the couple was spotted sharing an intimate moment during a commercial break.

Captured on camera, Jenner cradled Chalamet’s face as the pair kissed while Chalamet gently rested a hand on her back. The two were later seen laughing and chatting with guests at their table.

Adding a personal touch to the evening, Jenner brought a digital camera to snap candid photos of Chalamet.

Chalamet was nominated for Best Male Actor in a Drama for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. However, the award went to Adrian Brody for his role in The Brutalist.

Although the couple has largely kept their romance under wraps, Jenner has been quietly supporting Chalamet throughout awards season. Last month, she was spotted sneaking into the Los Angeles premiere of The Complete Unknown where the pair were seen being “pretty affectionate,” according to PageSix.

Jenner attended the 2025 Golden Globes with her boyfriend Timothée Chalamet ( Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images )

On Saturday, Jenner reportedly attended the Palm Springs Film Festival with Chalamet but stayed out of the spotlight.

The couple, first linked in April 2023, made their public debut at Beyoncé’s Los Angeles concert in September last year.

The couple then made several notable appearances, including attending the 2024 Golden Globes together.

Throughout their relationship, both Jenner and Chalamet have maintained a degree of privacy, seldom addressing their romance publicly. In an interview, Chalamet referenced the challenges of maintaining privacy amid public scrutiny, drawing parallels to a South Park episode satirizing media attention on personal lives.

Last week, fans began speculating that Jenner may be pregnant again after she appeared in a TikTok while covering her stomach area with a shopping bag.

Jenner currently shares two children, Stormi, six, and Aire Webster, two, with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.