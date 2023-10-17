Timothée Chalamet compares Kylie Jenner romance to Harry-Meghan South Park episode

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Timothée Chalamet has reflected on fan interest in his relationship with Kylie Jenner, and an expectation of privacy, with a reference to the infamous Harry-Meghan South Park episode.

Chalamet, 27, and Jenner, 25, made their first appearance as a couple when they attended a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles on in September, months after they were initially linked together in April. Public scrutiny and paparazzi cameras followed after the pair “hard-launched” – or went public with – their relationship.

During a new interview with GQ, Dune star Chalamet acknowledged that “people are going to be hella confused” when celebrities like him and Jenner express the desire to “live a private life”.

“This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’,” he replied, referring to the controversial episode of the adult animated comedy purportedly depicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their media appearances since stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

“Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life,” he added.

In February, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone satirised several events in Harry and Meghan’s recent lives and careers in an episode titled “The Worldwide Privacy Tour”. While the episode does not explicitly name the couple, it follows a red-headed prince and his wife as they embark on a media tour to publicly express their desire for privacy.

The episode includes direct references to revelations by Prince Harry in his memoir Spare, including that he was suffering from a frost-bitten penis at Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding, the couple’s move to California, and their TV interviews.

At the time, sources close to the Duchess of Sussex were quoted as saying Markle was “upset and overwhelmed by the episode” amid reports they were planning to take legal action.

A representative for the Sussexes later dismissed the claims as “totally baseless” and “nonsense” in a statement to People.

Elsewhere in the profile, the Oscar-nominated star admitted the “intense fandom” supporting him had catapulted him to the big leagues as an actor adding: “I can’t say that this stuff doesn’t matter.”

Jenner and Chalamet’s relationship has all the fixings of a modern-day Hollywood romance, including break-up rumours, grainy paparazzi photographs, and anonymous DeuxMoi posts. You can find a full timeline of their relationship here.

Before they were linked together, Jenner was in an on-again, off-again relationship with rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi, five, and son Aire, one.

Meanwhile, Chalamet was previously rumoured to be dating Lily-Rose Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp. In April, it was reported they had broken up after over a year together.