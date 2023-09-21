Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has proved a picture is worth a thousand words, or in this case, worth assuming she and Timothee Chalamet are closer than ever.

The 26-year-old reality star was photographed at the Prada Spring/Summer 2024 show in Milan on 21 September, where she let her iPhone screen wallpaper speak for her current relationship status. For the event, Jenner was seen dressed in blacked-out sunglasses and a shimmery chainmail skirt – both by Prada, of course.

However, it wasn’t Jenner’s ensemble that caught the photographer’s eye. In a candid still captured by Elle Mexico, the mother of two lowered her sunglasses when she exposed the wallpaper on her phone: a gushing selfie of her and the Dune actor.

In the photo, the two A-listers are seen with their faces squished together, as the 27-year-old actor’s lips lightly brush over Jenner’s cheek. A zoomed-in screenshot of the selfie showed the beauty mogul’s subtle smile and rosy complexion.

For the past few months, speculation has stirred that Jenner and Chalamet are dating following her split from Travis Scott. The rapper – who shares daughter Stormi Webster, five, and son Aire Webster, 19 months, with the reality star – confirmed his breakup with the youngest Jenner sister in April of this year.

From Jenner’s car being spotted at Chalamet’s Los Angeles home to the pair kissing at the Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour, the rumoured couple has done about everything accept publicly announce that they’re dating.

Earlier this month, Chalamet accompanied the Kylie Cosmetics founder to an intimate dinner in celebration of designer Haider Ackermann for New York Fashion Week. A few days later, they packed on the PDA at the US Open on 10 September. Jenner appeared to lean into Chalamet, turning her head to sneak a few kisses at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

While their physical chemistry has recently been on display, both Jenner and Chalamet are committed to keeping the details of their relationship private. In a video published by TMZ on 20 September, Chalamet kept his lips sealed when asked about Jenner.

The Call Me By Your Name star was stopped outside Cartier and questioned by paparazzi about their rumoured relationship. However, Chalamet paid no attention as he flashed them a little smirk, before putting his headphones on and walking away.

Chalamet’s been previously linked to a number of celebrities, including Lily-Rose Depp, Lourdes Leon, and Eiza González. Prior to Jenner’s six-year relationship with the ASTROWORLD rapper, she dated 33-year-old rapper Tyga.