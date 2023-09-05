Timothée Chalamet faces backlash for smoking at Beyoncé concert

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Timothée Chalamet has sparked backlash after being caught smoking on camera at the Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

On 4 September, the Dune actor joined a list of other celebrities, including Kylie Jenner, who he’s rumoured to be dating, at the SoFi Stadium for the Renaissance World Tour. Chalamet, 27, was spotted hanging out in the VIP section with the Kylie Cosmetics founder, making it their first public appearance since they sparked romance speculation in April.

Fans in the crowd swiftly captured the Call Me By Your Name star standing next to the youngest Jenner, 26, on video. In the footage posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Chalamet could be seen puffing on a thin cigarette in the Inglewood arena – and the internet was not pleased. Angered individuals rushed to comment, condemning the renowned actor for smoking inside the stadium, and while surrounded by other concert-goers.

“Smoking inside concert?? Never,” one woman wrote, while another said: “I fear I have entered my Timothée Chalamet ick era because WHY ARE YOU SMOKING IN AN ENCLOSED SPACE.”

“Ok, I just gagged,” one critic noted.

Another viewer added: “Timothée Chalamet smoking a cig at Beyoncé’s birthday show for her to inhale does not sit right with me.”

“Timothée babe ily, but why are you smoking inside the stadium and literally in front of kylie,” an X user questioned.

Per SoFi Stadium’s online guide for guests, any kind of smoking inside the facility is not allowed. The site reads: “The Venues are drug-free and smoke-free environments. The use of drugs (including marijuana), other illegal substances and/or smoking (including vaporisers, e-cigarettes and smokeless tobacco) is strictly prohibited.”

Not only was Chalamet filmed smoking a cigarette, but he was also seen embracing Kylie, with the actor filmed kissing her hands, cheeks, and lips. X users were shocked to see the alleged couple display the public affection toward one another.

“NO WAYYYYY NO WAY THE RUMOURS ARE TRUE,” one individual tweeted, while another said: “I’m going to rip my eyes out.”

Another fan proclaimed: “If he’s happy, I’m happy for him.”

Social media users also offered their theories on why and how the two A-listers got together. “For some reason I think this is a PR relationship to cover up/distract us from his REAL relationship with Taylor Russell, but hey they kissing and stuff so who knowwwsss,” one person tweeted.

Reports assume Chalamet and Kylie first connected during Paris Couture Week in January, but the relationship rumours didn’t come about until a few months later. An insider speaking to Us Weekly in the spring said: “Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go”.

The source noted how Chalamet is “not like any of the other guys [Jenner has] dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry”.

Other stars packed the VIP section next to the movie-screen regular and makeup mogul. The only Kardashian sister not in attendance was Kourtney Kardashian. Meanwhile, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Adele, Katy Perry, Lizzo, as well as Justin and Hailey Bieber were all supposedly spotted at the final Los Angeles show on Monday.