Watch: First look at Timothee Chalamet as Wonka in new trailer

Timothee Chalamet stars as the iconic chocolatier in Warner Bros’ first official trailer for Wonka.

The film is a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Its official logline describes the movie as following “the story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today.”

Directed by Paul King (Paddington), Wonka’s cast list features a glimpse of Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompa, Wonka’s chocolate factory workers.

In what appears to be a reference to the famous song from the 1971 film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, Grant says: “Too late, I’ve started dancing now. Once we’ve started we can’t stop.”