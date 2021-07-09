Kylie Jenner’s beauty collection Kylie Cosmetics set to launch in Boots

Kylie Jenner’s beauty collection Kylie Cosmetics is set to launch in the UK, with Boots, Selfridges and Harrods stocking the range.

The youngest Kardashian sister announced the news regarding her newly relaunched “clean and vegan” cosmetic line on her Instagram profile last week.

Global beauty company Coty, which owns Max Factor and Rimmel, acquired 51 per cent of the brand in 2020 for almost £1bn.

Coty’s CEO Sue Y Nabi said: “We are excited about the relaunch of Kylie Cosmetics with a reformulated range that is really at the forefront of everything Gen Z wants.”

At present, a date for the UK drop has not been confirmed - customers have only been told “later this year”.

Alice Rafferty, Premium Beauty Senior Buying Manager, Boots UK said: “Launching Kylie Cosmetics is a big moment for us and we are so excited to announce that her highly-anticipated range will be coming to Boots later this year, making it more accessible to UK customers than ever before.”

Boots will stock the collection online and in selected Boots stores, with customers available to sign up for updates about the range via their website.

The 23-year-old launched the range in 2015 with a trio of Kylie Lip Kits, which sold out in less than one minute, crashing the website.

Boasting the fifth most popular profile on Instagram, with nearly 250 million followers, Jenner has capitalised on her influence to promote the brand, which has seen a meteoric rise in popularity.

The success of Kylie Cosmetics led to Jenner being named the youngest ‘self-made’ billionaire in 2019, prompting widespread consternation at the suggestion that her success was unrelated to her family’s wealth or profile.

In a 2019 interview with Harpers Bazaar Arabia, the mother-of-one credited her own mum, so-called “momager” Kris Jenner with the company’s success.

She said: “I credit my mum a lot for where Kylie Cosmetics is now.

“With my creativity and her business mind, together we’re just the dream team.”