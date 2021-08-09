Kylie Jenner has revealed that her makeup application takes three and a half hours to complete to the confusion of fans.

The makeup mogul discussed her lengthy routine during a new YouTube video with her longtime makeup artist Ariel Tejada, where she revealed that she spends a significant portion of that time on her phone to Tejada’s frustration.

Jenner shared the insight into her beauty routine while Tejada was opening up about his favourite and least favourite things about working with the reality star, with the makeup artist revealing that his least favourite part is when the 23-year-old doesn’t give him her full attention.

“You’re always on your phone and sometimes I’m like: ‘Look up, look up, look down,’ and then she’ll look up,” Tejada explained.

In response, Jenner replied: “First of all, I work on my phone all day and then the only way I’m going to get through three and a half hours of makeup with you is if I entertain myself a little bit.”

During the video, Jenner also revealed her “least favourite” part of the process is how long it takes, before acknowledging: “But, at the end I’m happy. You know, every second is worth it but, he takes forever.”

The revelation prompted a range of reactions among Jenner’s fans, with many wondering whether that time could be better spent.

“Three and a half hours she could have spent with her daughter. Nothing like priorities,” one person wrote on Twitter, referring to the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s three-year-old daughter Stormi.

Another said: “Oh cool. I spend like 15 minutes on makeup and it’s only that long because my kids interrupt me and they’re my priority.”

However, others used the information to make an important point about beauty standards, with someone else noting that, if it takes so long for Jenner to look as if she is wearing very little makeup, it is worth remembering when you see someone who appears perfect with “hardly any makeup”.

“It takes 3.5 hours of makeup service to make her appear as if she wears very little makeup,” they wrote. “Remember this the next time you see someone whose face looks perfect with ‘hardly any makeup.’”

While there was some criticism in response to the admission, many of Jenner’s fans were also interested in the entire process, with another follower expressing a desire to see the whole lengthy application.

“I’d love to see a full glam start to finish three hours long, no cuts. Kylie really is our generation’s mainstream standard of beauty and it’d be incredible to get to see how her look is made from start to finish. It really is an art,” they commented on YouTube.